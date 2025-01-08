Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre Elevates Event Experience with L-Acoustics K2

Queensland’s premier venue deploys Brisbane Sound Group-installed versatile professional sound solution across six multifunctional spaces.

The Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) is Queensland’s premier multipurpose venue, hosting everything from international conferences and touring concerts to local cultural events within the 171,000-square-metre complex. The venue required a versatile audio solution capable of serving its diverse event portfolio. With over 40 multifunctional spaces hosting thousands of events annually, from the 4,000-capacity Great Hall to intimate conference rooms, BCEC needed a system that could deliver consistently superior sound across various ever-changing configurations.

After extensive market research in early 2023, BCEC partnered with Brisbane Sound Group (BSG), an L-Acoustics Systems Integration Network Agent, to design and implement a new audio solution to replace the ageing system. The venue’s previous experience with L-Acoustics touring systems, combined with the brand’s reputation for pristine sound quality, made K2 the clear choice for their upgrade.

“A permanent K Series installation eliminated the need for constant load-in of external equipment,” notes Josiah Kerridge, Installation & Projects Manager at Brisbane Sound, a longstanding audio partner to the Centre. “The K2 system’s versatility perfectly complements BCEC’s comprehensive rigging infrastructure, allowing for quick reconfigurations across their largest spaces.”

The K2 system which Brisbane Sound purchased via local L-Acoustics Certified Provider Distributor JANDS, was strategically designed to serve BCEC’s six largest spaces, with particular focus on the 4,000-capacity Great Hall and exhibition halls that can combine to accommodate up to 10,000 attendees. The venue’s innovative design features retractable tiered seating that allows spaces to be reconfigured, though this flexibility creates acoustic challenges from sound reflections when balconies are retracted to create larger spaces.

L-Acoustics Application Engineer Damien Juhasz developed specialized configurations using Soundvision 3D modeling software, ensuring optimal performance across all setup scenarios. Referencing these detailed venue drawings with the K Series speakers freshly unboxed, Juhasz conducted a three-day training program with BCEC’s technical staff, empowering the in-house team to manage the pre-configured modes and confidently deploy custom configurations for unique event layouts, simplifying the team’s day-to-day operations.

“We knew the technical team at the Centre was especially excited to begin working on a brand new ‘best-in-class’ PA system, and that is exactly what they got,” says Kerridge. “A modern, brilliant sounding system that can be rigged or redeployed week in, week out, delivering excellent SPL and coverage for all sorts of event briefs.”

For more information on Brisbane Convention& Exhibition Centre, please visit www.bcec.com.au Learn more about Brisbane Sound Group at www.brisound.com.au