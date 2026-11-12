ChamSys Continues to Deliver with the New QuickQ+ Series

Flashback to the summer of 2018. ChamSys has introduced its new QuickQ series of consoles, one of which (The QuickQ20) would go on to win New Products Award at WFx. During the rollout, the official announcement from ChamSys promised that its new consoles would “put more powerful lighting control in the hands of students, theatre/house of worship volunteers, and programmers, regardless of experience level or budget.” It then added that “even established professionals will find the quick and easy console to be a valuable tool for running smaller-scale shows.”

The same promise still applies today, as ChamSys introduces its new QuickQ+ Range of consoles. Same promise? Yes, but now backed up with a new level of technological prowess that was barely imaginable eight years ago. Thanks to this technology, the five next-gen ChamSys Quick products that are being introduced are faster and smarter than anything that came before them, giving users of all experience levels more creative capacity, stronger reliability, and a clearer path to larger productions and installations.

ChamSys QuickQ 30+

“QuickQ+ is about giving users more room to grow—more Universes, more responsive operation, and more dependable hardware—while preserving the straightforward workflow that made QuickQ popular,” said James Harrison ChamSys Product and Support Manager “Every QuickQ+ model features increased processing power, and a larger 11.6-inch touchscreen for smoother operation and easier programming. In essence, there is now more creative freedom across the range.”

The five products in the QuickQ + series are:

QuickQ 10+ — Offers one Universe; 20 multifunction faders; cue-stack and chase playback control.

QuickQ 20+ — Features four Universes; 20 multifunction faders, 10 playback faders, four attribute encoders, and two physical DMX outputs.

QuickQ 30+ — Offers an impressive six Universes; 40 multifunction faders, 10 playback faders, four attribute encoders, and four physical DMX outputs.

QuickQ Studio+ — The breakthrough product has four Universes, 19-inch rack/desktop format with reversable rack ears,10 playback faders, four 10Scene ports, two physical DMX outputs.

QuickQ Rack+ — has six Universes along with 1U 19-inch rack format, ten scene buttons, and a rack-friendly form factor for permanent installations.

ChamSys QuickQ Studio+

Speaking of the QuickQ Studio model, Harrison noted: “The new QuickQ Studio+ model also extends the QuickQ range into studio, installation, hospitality, worship, and AV applications. It will excel in studios, hospitality venues, houses of worship, and fixed AV environments.”

ChamSys QuickQ Rack+

All products in the QuickQ+ Series were designed with real-word us in mind, which is one reason why they have an internal Wi‑Fi antenna, a locking power-supply connector, and dual network ports to make them more dependable in live and installed environments.

Everyone wanting to upgrade to the QuickQ+ range will be able to do so seamlessly. Existing QuickQ show files remain compatible, enabling customers to gain increased capability without retraining or reprogramming. After all, QuickQ+ was designed to make it easy, giving lighting professionals more control without added complexity. That same promise made in 2018 hasn’t changed… but the technology behind it has come a very, very long way.