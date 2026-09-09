News
9 Sep 2026
ChamSys Training – Melb, Syd, Adl, 14-16 Sept
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Join Showtools for a day of dedicated ChamSys console training with Jordan Bayne, ChamSys Technical Sales UK, and Jeffery Ong, ChamSys Product Specialist Asia Pacific.
Designed for a mixed experience level, the day is split into two separate sessions depending on your area of interest.
The morning session will focus on Integration, while the afternoon session will focus on Production / Live applications.
Attendees can register for the session most relevant to them.
Free to attend. Places are limited.
Secure your place in your preferred city and session before registrations fill.
Melbourne Training
14 September 2026 – 10:00 AM
1 Tarver Street, Port Melbourne VIC 3207
Sydney Training
15 September 2026 – 10:00 AM
552–560 Church Street, North Parramatta NSW 2151
Adelaide Training
16 September 2026 – 10:00 AM
8A Athol Street, Athol Park SA
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