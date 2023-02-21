CMC ROCKS QLD 2023 CREWCARE CHARITY AUCTION

CrewCare are delighted to have the opportunity to auction a special CMC Rocks QLD package with thanks to EVENTelec, Potts Entertainment, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring.

Australia’s premiere international country music festival runs from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March 2023 and is SOLD OUT! This is your only opportunity to witness a huge number of international and local acts on the one lineup, including US superstar MORGAN WALLEN, Grammy Award-winning ZAC BROWN BAND and festival favourite KIP MOORE.

This prize includes:

Two (2) Full Event Tickets

VIP Upgrade to the Station Bar

Casamigos Tequila & Taco Bar

Free Photo Booth

Second VIP viewing area

Hide & Horn Collective pop up with custom hat designs

VIP Toilets

Cold Water Refill Station

Extra seating & shade

1 Medium Powered Campsite

With a total value of $1,934.00

Proudly partnering with Support Act, CrewCare raises money and awareness whilst looking after the welfare of all Australian live production workers. CrewCare directs all donations and fundraised monies through the Support Act Roadies Fund, ensuring that crew have access to ongoing vital crisis relief and mental health services.

AUCTION COMMENCES 9am (AEDT) FEBRUARY 16th and CLOSES 9pm (AEDT) MARCH 9th 2023