News

21 Feb 2023

CMC ROCKS QLD 2023 CREWCARE CHARITY AUCTION

CrewCare are delighted to have the opportunity to auction a special CMC Rocks QLD package with thanks to EVENTelecPotts EntertainmentChugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring.

BID NOW 1

Australia’s premiere international country music festival runs from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March 2023 and is SOLD OUT!  This is your only opportunity to witness a huge number of international and local acts on the one lineup, including US superstar MORGAN WALLEN, Grammy Award-winning ZAC BROWN BAND and festival favourite KIP MOORE.

This prize includes:

Two (2) Full Event Tickets

VIP Upgrade to the Station Bar

  • Casamigos Tequila & Taco Bar
  • Free Photo Booth
  • Second VIP viewing area
  • Hide & Horn Collective pop up with custom hat designs
  • VIP Toilets
  • Cold Water Refill Station
  • Extra seating & shade

1 Medium Powered Campsite

With a total value of $1,934.00

Proudly partnering with Support Act, CrewCare raises money and awareness whilst looking after the welfare of all Australian live production workers. CrewCare directs all donations and fundraised monies through the Support Act Roadies Fund, ensuring that crew have access to ongoing vital crisis relief and mental health services.

AUCTION COMMENCES 9am (AEDT) FEBRUARY 16th and CLOSES 9pm (AEDT) MARCH 9th 2023

BID NOW 1

