14 Aug 2025
CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY NZ INVEST IN GLP JDC Burst 1
Following demand across multiple touring riders, CT New Zealand (formally NEP/Spotlight Systems) have added 40 of the new JDC Burst 1 strobes to their rental inventory, supplied by MDR Sound & Lighting Ltd.
Chosen for their incredible output, superior dimming, colour mixing and serviceability they are planning on adding another 40 units early next year.
GLP invented the now famous JDC-1 hybrid tilt strobe over seven years ago, and recently released this reimagined model, the JDC Burst 1, which is now IP rated, super-fast and has RGBW plates rather than the original RGB, allowing for much better colour mixing, and, if required, a full white face to match the centre white strobe tube.
The new units came complete with moulded case inserts which made for easy casing into their new Showcases, also supplied by MDR Sound & Lighting Ltd.
