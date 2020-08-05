Crew Protest in Brazil, demand recognition and support

Technicians in Brazil took to the streets of São Paulo on Sunday, pushing their roadcases to the Legislative Assembly to present their manifesto demanding:

a government framework for safe working conditions so the sector can resume operation

emergency financial assistance until restrictions are lifted

training courses that award professional qualifications so their professions are recognised by government

creation of an Events Committee in the National Tourism Council; and

a line of credit to help keep companies operating.















Photos via Facebook – Dil Mota

This protest speaks to the heart of the shared crisis in the events industry worldwide. As technicians, we have made a career of making ourselves invisible. With many of our technical disciplines only having existed for a couple of decades at most, we are not recognised by government, financial institutions, or in education. We need to organise so that we exist as a box to tick on a government form, a classification to choose on a tax return, or a degree that can be earned. Until we do this, we will continue to miss out on assistance, recognition, and respect.

Here is a link to a (slightly patchy) translation of the manifesto they delivered to their parliament. We would do well to demand the same in Australian and New Zealand.

READ THE MANIFESTO>