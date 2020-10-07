CTP Systems dBbox2 has been updated to version 3 firmware, which include AES signal generation and monitoring at 96kHz as well as 48kHz, a timecode reader with monitoring and metering, a test timecode generator, audio delay, white noise (as well as pink noise) generator and many other significant enhancements.
