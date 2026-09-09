d&b Soundscape at Planetshakers Church Melbourne- 5 Oct

Discover new ways to create engaging, immersive experiences that connect people, inspire participation, and bring every moment to life.

Join NAS and d&b at Planetshakers, Melbourne to explore how you can create an immersive audio experience using d&b Soundscape, and to experience the first immersive system permanently installed in a church in Australia.

The event will feature a deep dive into d&b Soundscape technologies and a mixing workshop with Dave Jacques (NAS) and Terence Ong (Planetshakers).

The PA System at Planetshakers is a 360 degree soundscape system, and includes XSL arrays, KSL and SL subwoofers, V and Y fills, and xS-Series for surrounds and overheads.

Monday, 5th October, 9:30AM-2:30PM

Planetshakers Church Melbourne City Campus

400 City Road, Southbank, VIC 3006

Travel info on Eventbrite >>

Highlights

Experience immersive audio and loudspeaker directivity technologies.

A live Soundscape mixing session with Terence Ong, Planetshakers FOH Engineer and Grammy Award winning FOH engineer Dave Jacques.

Meet d&b’s APAC President, Marco Baumgärtner – Baumgärtner has been at d&b since 2017, previously holding the position of director of corporate development, based at the company’s head office. As managing director of the Singapore subsidiary, he oversees operations across Southeast Asia, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Want to learn more about soundscape, or experience it again?

Planetshakers are using d&b soundscape every weekend, and their audio team love to talk about it!

In Melbourne, there are demo facility at National Audio Systems in Croydon and Factory Sound in Port Melbourne. Both venues are available to book for a demo or mixing session by appointment.

Other Melbourne venues with d&b Soundscape systems installed include The State Theatre at the Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne Recital Centre, and Bunjil Place.

About Planetshakers.

Planetshakers — a global church headquartered in Melbourne whose worship services and music ministry reach congregations across the globe, is now home to one of the region’s first live Soundscape installations in a house of worship. At the heart of its global reach is the Planetshakers Band, a contemporary worship music group celebrated for its high-energy, modern sound that blends praise music with rock and electronic dance elements.

Spaces are limited. Sign up by Friday 2nd October.

Eventbrite Link:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/bringing-audiences-together-db-soundscape-at-planetshakers-church-tickets-1998693887220?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true

NAS: https://nas.solutions/

d&b: https://www.dbaudio.com/global/en/

Planetshakers: https://www.planetshakers.com/