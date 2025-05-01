DRAFT PROGRAM AND MORE SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED FOR AFIC 2025

The Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) has unveiled its draft 2025 program and announced nine more speakers!

The following experts join the existing line-up:

1. The Hon. John Graham MLC, NSW Minister for Music, the Night-Time Economy and the Arts (main pic)

2. Victoria Scott, Culture, Entertainment and Destination Events Director, Tourism & Events Queensland

3. Christen Cornell, Research Fellow and Manager, Research Partnerships, Creative Australia

4. Peter Noble, Festival Director, Bluesfest Byron Bay

5. Sam Pearce, Chief Operating Officer – Pacific Air Show and Co-Founder, Crafted Beer Festival

6. Aimee Davies, Founder, Mental Health Educator, Hey Mate

7. Katie James, experienced events professional

8. Travis Anderson, Sector Manager – Events Asia Pacific Region, Aggreko Event Services

9. Lars Brandle, AFIC MC & Head of Content at Vinyl Media

AFIC is the Asia Pacific’s leading industry meeting place for festival management personnel who deliver quality music, arts & culture, food & drink, ideas and sporting festivals.

It returns across 8 – 9 September at Rivershed, Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane.

The draft program is now live and includes keynotes, presentations, panel discussions from 20 industry-leading personnel, as well as featuring a trade exhibition and networking events.

The newly announced speakers join the existing cast:

1. John Rostron, CEO of the United Kingdom’s Association for Independent Festivals (AIF)

2. Greg Cavanagh, CEO, Gympie Music Muster

3. Charlie Cush, CEO, Brisbane Festival

4. Vicky Lowry, General Manager, Deni Ute Muster

5. Chris Woods, Head of Partnerships, APAC, Flicket

6. Sylvie Maclean, Head of Commercial, Tixel

7. Louise Bezzina, Artistic Director, Brisbane Festival

8. Heidi Lenffer, Founder and Director, F.E.A.T

9. Alana Hay, Founder and Managing Director, Milestone Creative

10. Jason Holmes, Managing Director of H2 Insurance Solutions

11. Badi Noble, Founder and Director of Casual Hands

Discounted tickets are on sale now, saving delegates a generous ten per cent off the full registration price. To view the draft program and to register, visit www.australianfestivalconference.com.au