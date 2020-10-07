New Gear

7 Oct 2020

Eclipse Broadcast SIGNAL BOX


The Eclipse Broadcast SIGNAL BOX range of handheld SDI and analog video testers comprises three models – the basic RED, the mid-tier BLR, and the top of the range YELLOW model. These new portable testers can test lines and equipment in digital SDI format, with some models also analog capable, and feature a loudspeaker and a headphone socket to allow audible testing and proving of an embedded audio signal on the incoming video stream.

The P.A. People www.papeople.com.au or +61 (0) 2 8755 8700







