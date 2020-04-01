New Gear
1 Apr 2020
Elation DARTZ 360
The DARTZ 360 from Elation is a compact, narrow beam 360° Pan/Tilt luminaire driven by a single source 50W RGB LED engine. This is focussed into a tight 3° aperture with motorised focus. Features include:
- RGB Smooth Colour Mixing
- 14 static-stamped metal gobos
- 6-facet linear and 8-facet independent rotating prisms
- 0-100% linear frost filter for wash effects
- high speed electronic shutter and strobe, electronic dimming and variable dimming curve modes
- adjustable LED refresh rate and gamma brightness for flicker free operation
- DMX, RDM (Remote Device Management)
- Kling-Net, Art-NET, and sACN protocol support
- Elation’s E-FLY internal wireless DMX transceiver
- full colour 180° reversible menu display with multi-button control panel, and
- battery backup for display power.
Connections include: 5pin XLR, RJ45 etherCON, and powerCON TRUE1 in/out connections, and a multi-voltage universal auto switching power supply (100-240v).
Contact:
ULA Group
www.ulagroup.com or (09) 889 3363
