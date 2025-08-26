Elite Event Technology Invests in JBL Professional VTX A-Series and Crown Amplifiers

(Pic L-R: Amar Subash, HARMAN Professional, Jaime Albors, HARMAN Professional, Brian Devine, HARMAN Professional, Darren Russell, Elite Event Technology, Peter Kubow, MadisonAV, Rodney Houston, HARMAN Professional, Nick Screen, HARMAN Professional, Robert Lackey, MadisonAV)

Elite Event Technology, one of Australia’s premier production and rental companies, headquartered in Canberra with operations in Sydney and the Illawarra, has made a major investment in cutting-edge audio technology with the acquisition of a new Tour Sound System from HARMAN Professional.

The new system features 96 JBL Professional VTX A-Series line array speakers, including the A12, A8, and A6 models, paired with 50 VTX B-Series 18-inch subwoofers, all driven by Crown amplifiers. This powerful configuration is engineered to deliver pristine, high-impact sound for large-scale live events such as music festivals, concerts, and cultural showcases across the country.

Elite Event Technology acquired the system through MadisonAV, HARMAN Professional’s authorised distributor for Australia, ensuring seamless support and integration. In recent years, Elite Event Technology has been a strong supporter of HARMAN Professional products, with a long-term investment in Soundcraft Digital Consoles. Their commitment to premium audio solutions continues with this latest upgrade.

Following the release of the JBL VTX A-Series at MadisonAV’s Sydney launch event, it became clear to Darren Russell, Owner and Managing Director of Elite Event Technology, that JBL Professional had deeply invested in innovation that dramatically advanced their line array solution, once again placing JBL at the forefront of the large-scale concert and performing arts space. After leveraging MadisonAV’s festival stage-sized VTX A12 demo system, Darren personally experienced the system’s capabilities, which proved to be the turning point in Elite’s decision to invest.

“From the beginning of my career, I honed my skills mixing with JBL and Soundcraft gear, it was the standard, the go-to setup for professionals. Today, we’re seeing JBL VTX appear more frequently on tech riders, which signals a clear shift in industry preference,” shared Darren. “We’re thrilled to bring the JBL VTX A-Series to our clients. This investment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences at Australia’s most iconic events.”

JBL VTX, Tina Arena, Sydney JBL VTX, Tina Arena, Sydney

“We’re proud to have Elite Event Technology place their trust in JBL Professional and Crown,” beamed Amar Subash, VP and Managing Director, HARMAN Professional APAC. “We are confident that their investment will position them at the forefront of providing professional sound in the region, reinforcing their reputation for excellence and reliability in the live events industry.”

MadisonAV, exclusive distributor of JBL Professional in Australia, highlighted the brand and market impact. “While JBL VTX A-Series systems are a regular fixture on international riders for stadium tours and festivals, access to comparable inventory in Australia has been limited, until now. This investment represents one of the largest JBL VTX and Crown deployments in the Asia-Pacific region and is set to reshape the competitive landscape of the touring and stadium-scale live sound market in Australia” said Ken Kyle, CEO of MadisonAV.

“For the first time, promoters, touring artists and production companies will have access to a rider-approved JBL VTX A-Series touring system, bringing Australia in line with global markets”.