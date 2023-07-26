ENTECH ADDS SINGLE CITY EXHIBITORS

The October roadshow visits Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, returning to pre-pandemic scale. A growing collection of single city exhibitors are signing up, keen to be part of something big and meet potential new contacts, drawn from new channels of events professionals alongside traditional trade from integrators to techies.

ENTECH has diversified this year with a wider variety of trade exhibits, and a doubling of the headphone theatre, with up to 20 sessions located directly alongside the larger, central cafe. The floor plan covers 2,000 square metres with exhibits looking inwards to the central cafe and extra table and chair seating to enhance networking.

Event Manager Kate McKenzie told CX pre registrations were running 15% hotter than previously, before targeted marketing to the broader events community, who will be looking for new and broader options for production hire and supply. In this sector, ENTECH has signed Brisbane Sound, Novatech Creative Event Technology, Resolution X and Chameleon, with other production suppliers looking at single city and national exposure.

“We see a lot more mobility in events work with interstate firms turning up and competing against local suppliers,” Kate said. “Some of this is because some of the smaller cities have retained more skilled crew attracted by lifestyle and lower cost, while larger city suppliers are still short of experienced crew. We even have Pacific Cruise Lines at ENTECH looking to hire younger techies who might enjoy some Caribbean or European cruising!”

Exhibition sales are at exhibit@entech-roadshow.com and early registration is at www.entech-roadshow.com