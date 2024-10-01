Entech Show Guide 2024 – Part 2

ENTECH SHOW GUIDE

We’ve pulled together all of the gear, companies and people travelling to all five cities at ENTECH Road Show 2024, creating your guide to what to see in your town. This is part 2 of CX’s online guide to exhibitors.

ENTECH rolls into Brisbane Showground Tuesday Oct 8, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion Thursday 10 Oct, Melbourne Showground Tuesday 15 Oct, Adelaide Showground Thursday 17 Oct, and finishes up in Perth at Claremont Showgrounds on Tues 22 October.

Registration, parking, the enTALKS Seminar programme, Happy Hour, and more, are all free! If you haven’t already registered, scan this QR code, and we’ll see you there!

AUDIO BRANDS AUSTRALIA

NETGEAR AV Line Managed Switches

The NETGEAR AV Line is a range of switches designed specifically for the AV installation and production markets. The range includes the M4250, M4300 and the new M4350 series, covering everything from small and simple boardroom or amp rack applications through to systems with thousands of devices. The NETGEAR Pro AV line is certified for use with many of the world’s leading manufacturers of AV over IP end-points. Via the user-friendly UI, you simply assign each port for Dante, AES-67, Q-Sys, AVB, NDI etc. There are many additional AV friendly features of the NETGEAR line, designed to take the complexity out of configuring managed switches and multiple VLAN’s. NETGEAR AV Line – it doesn’t get any easier.

FBT X-PRO 112MA Stage Monitor

The FBT X-PRO 112MA is a dedicated stage monitor with a coaxial 12”/1” custom driver. The self-powered monitor is part of the X-PRO range suitable for both production companies and fixed installations. For added versatility the X-PRO 112MA can be mounted on a stand and features a 3-channel mixer (two XLR, one with stereo jack inputs plus Bluetooth 5.0). It also includes four DSP presets for when used as a monitor, on a stand, as drumfill or when used in pairs.

Fohhn PT-70 Full- range Loudspeaker

The Fohhn PT-70 is an exceptionally powerful passive loudspeaker which can be switched between cardioid and vented operation. The 2 x 12”/1.4” speaker is available in 60 and 90 degree variants and can be used as the main system for indoor or outdoor events, or as near fill for larger systems. It is also perfectly suitable for fixed installations. It features a unique switchable cardioid mode providing up to 23dB of rear sound reduction. The PT-70 is often matched with Fohhn PS-800 (single 18”) or PS-850 (dual 18”) subwoofers and is powered by Fohhn DI series amplification. The horn loaded, fully passive PT-70 requires just one amplifier channel and provides up to 140dB Max SPL with a frequency range of 52Hz-20kHz.

Linea Research ASC48

The Linea Research ASC48 is an Advanced System Controller with four inputs and eight outputs (analogue and AES3). With its 96kHz processing, the ASC48 is popular as a system management processor for many brands of speaker systems. The system can be controlled either via the front panel or the Linea Research System Engineer PC application. The DSP algorithms are designed and hand crafted in house by Linea, they are not available on products from any other manufacturer. For example, LIR linear phase crossover filters which are as easy to use as more conventional filter shapes, and have less latency than FIR filters. Also, the powerful VX Limiter suite which sports Peak, RMS and Excursion limiting, as well as multiband limiting for passive 2-way enclosures. When used as a loudspeaker management system or digital crossover, the ASC48 brings state-of-the-art facilities and performance, however the ability to receive, process and transmit audio without it leaving the digital domain makes the ASC48 an ideal central controller for large systems, even when amplifiers with in-built DSP are being employed.

Earthworks Drum Mic Kits

We’ll be showcasing the all-new drum mic line from Earthworks. New is the Gen2 series of the popular DM20 and associated DK7 drum mic kit. Also on display will be the brand new DM17, a low-cost snare and tom mic along with the new DK6 drum mic kit.

Earthworks SR117 Vocal Mic and SR3117 Wireless Capsule

The new Earthworks SR117 vocal mic and SR3117 wireless capsule are everything you expect from Earthworks except the price. The SR117 vocal mic has the power and quality of a condenser microphone with the durability and familiarity of a dynamic. It is easy to mix right out of the box without any special corrective EQ. And its exceptional pattern control across all frequencies offers maximum feedback rejection. In addition, it features exceptional plosive protection and a balanced, natural frequency response. Whilst being rugged and tour ready, it is equally at home in the studio.

The SR3117 is a wireless capsule version of the SR117, and is compatible with Shure® ULX-D, QLX-D, SLX-D and Axient. It can also be used with the MIPRO ACT700H and ACT800H as well as with some other wireless brands.

Alfatron DANTE Adaptors

Alfatron DANTE adaptors are designed to easily and cost-effectively connect analogue audio (or USB) to or from a DANTE network. Supporting DANTE and AES67, the three models include:

ALF-DAI-2XLR: Two channel DANTE input device. Converts two line-level (XLR-F) analogue channels to DANTE

ALF-DAO-2XLR: Two channel DANTE output device. Converts DANTE to two line-level (XLR-M) analogue outputs.

ALF-DAIO-USB: DANTE 2×2 channel USB device. Allows you to connect a computer to a DANTE network for playback or recording.

CLEARLIGHT SHOWS

Showcasing several new and exciting products at ENTECH 24, John, Martin, and Michael are looking forward to welcoming you on the Clearlight Shows stand. Products from our key suppliers will be on display including Capture, Infinity, Showtec, Wentex, LDR and Swefog. Join us for the world premiere launch of the new Infinity Furion IP Series P402 Profile which is an impressive next generation moving head that takes the reliability and performance of the Infinity Furion S401 to a new level.

Screenshot

From Showtec and Infinity we’ll have a range of profiles, LED pars, and wash fixtures alongside the IP65 rated Furion P402 moving head. Also on display will be the intuitive Showtec Lampy lighting consoles which are easy to use and deliver high performance at a great price point, while offering class leading features which Lampy users are loving.

Showtec Act Profile 50 Showtec Lampy Console Racoon p7

For haze, we’ll have our long-time supplier of smoke and haze solutions company Swefog on board with the K1 Hazer which is great for touring with it’s unique ‘bag in box’ fluid system. And check out our innovative Wentex Pipe & Drape Systems which has flexible configuration options for almost any application and is setting the global standard for quality, innovation and sustainability in textile solutions.

From our Italian friends at LDR we will be bringing the Astro 600 LED Followspot.

We have brought our most exciting products with us on the road this year and we are looking forward to sharing them with you!

CMI MUSIC & AUDIO

The company will showcase the latest technologies in the audio market with highly regarded brands like JBL Professional, Adamson Systems, Blacktrax, Innosonix, Tascam, Netgear AV, ONEstage, Pan Acoustics, Optocore, Universal Audio AKG and more.

Our team of experts will be on the floor demonstrating the capabilities of the newest products available from our brands and their use cases.

CMI Music & Audio invites all industry professionals to visit our stands at ENTECH 2024 to interact with industry experts, gain valuable insights, and explore the endless possibilities of audio technology in various applications.

To schedule a meeting or for more information about CMI Music & Audio’s participation at ENTECH 2024, don’t hesitate to contact our friendly audio solutions team at audio@cmi.com.au or visit www.cmi.com.au

EPSON

Epson will be showcasing the EB-PQ2220B projector at ENTECH Roadshow.

EB-PQ2220B

Building on the highly compact and efficient EB-PU Series platform, Epson has integrated its patented 4K Crystal Motion technology, panel thermo-control, and double micro-lens array to set a new standard in 4K image quality. The 20,000-lumen EB-PQ2220B offers a range of benefits, including a more compact design, easier installation and setup, simplified maintenance, and exceptional image performance.

To find out more, please visit www.epson.com.au/products/projector/EB-PQ2220B.asp

EVENTEC

Eventec will be showcasing new and fan-favourite equipment from their range of brands. Showing oﬀ new moving heads from Event Lighting including the very popular DELUGEM7X60WFX and the new larger model DELUGEM19X60WFX alongside the HAVOC Series of movers.

For all shows on the Eastern Seaboard, you will be able to see our Event Lighting Series of Trailer Products, showcasing the Maximus Trailer Stage in Queensland and our Trailer LED Screen in New South Wales and Victoria.

Hot oﬀ of Integrate, we are excited to show you Wharfedale Pro’s WLA-210A Active Line Array system for the PA shootout which we are sure will continue to turn heads and exceed expectations. We are also bringing a spectrum of products from Colorlight – from the VX10 Video Processor to the A200 Cloud Sender, we will have something for your next LED screen project!

We will be showing oﬀ a range of ETC movers alongside the HOG Fullboar 4 Lighting Control System. For more intermediate users looking for a high functioning console that’s easy to operate, there is the Nicolaudie Wolfmix W1 MK2.

Emerge through the haze and you’ll also be able to catch industry leader Antari’s new IP-1600 outdoor rated fog machine and updated fan-favourite F7X amongst other key products.

FACTORY SOUND

Factory Sound is proud to mark two exciting milestones in 2024: our 30th anniversary in Melbourne and the opening of our brand-new Experience Centre in Sydney.

Since 1994, we’ve been dedicated to serving Australia’s AV industry, providing industry-leading products and expert service. Our long-standing relationships with key suppliers and partners have cemented our position as the trusted choice for AV professionals nationwide.

At this year’s ENTECH Road Show, we’re thrilled to offer a preview of our latest offerings in the world’s top AV brands, including AVID, DiGiCo, Sennheiser, Yamaha, RME, Roland, and Tenacious. It’s a showcase of the most cutting-edge technology in the audio-visual industry, brought together to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We’re offering a taste of what you can expect from our Experience Centres, where visitors will be able to interact with a curated selection of gear in a professional, hands-on environment.

Whether you’re a seasoned AV expert or just starting your journey, stop by our stand at ENTECH for an exclusive look at the products and services that have made Factory Sound a leader for 30 years. This is just a snippet of what’s to come as we continue to support and innovate in the AV industry.