





Epson’s EB-L1060UNL is part of their most compact interchangeable-lens laser projector series. It uses 3-chip 3LCD technology and sports a native WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology, a high contrast ratio and BT.709 colour space. With up to 7,000 lumens of both colour and white brightness, the laser light source helps keep maintenance low for up to 20,000 hours. 11 optional interchangeable lenses to choose from.





Epson EB-L1060UNL series Projectors










