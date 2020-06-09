

The SURF640 is a tilting LED bar with 6 x 40w RGBW LEDs, providing vivid moving parallel beam effects. The beam angle is variable from 4 to 38 degrees, while the field angle varies from 10 to 42 degrees. Control is via DMX, master/slave, sound active, or manual. Built-in RDM allows for remote changing of DMX mode and change of DMX address. Ideal for venues and productions, the SURF640 is an effective fixture for adding movement to any show.





Contact:

Eventec

www.eventec.com.au or +61 (0) 2 9897 3077





Event Lighting SURF640









