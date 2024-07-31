Fohhn presents solution for immersive audio applications: Fohhn Gallery

Fohhn Audio AG have announced their new complete solution for immersive audio applications. The Fohhn Gallery platform allows the realisation of three-dimensional sound worlds and complex multi-channel projects.

The Fohhn Gallery processor is the heart of the system and handles rendering and signal management. The software installed on the 19-inch server can be operated without a separate PC and enables the control, placement and movement of audio objects and live inputs in the room. The use of various input and output formats from binaural headphone playback, 5.1, Dolby Atmos, IMAX 3D to fulldome environments with 128 channels is possible. For easy connectivity with Fohhn amplifiers, the device is equipped with a Dante interface and supports the OSC and EMBER+ remote control protocols.

Fohhn already has decades of experience with immersive audio. The company has collaborated with Yamaha, Encircled Audio, Sonic Emotion, Dolby, and Müller BBM to equip projects with 3D audio systems or electronic room reverberation. Fohhn Gallery is the result of a collaboration with Tom Ammermann from New Audio Technology, who develop software and hardware for the production and playback of immersive audio content.

More information at www.fohhn.com/gallery

Australian distributor: https://www.audiobrands.com.au/