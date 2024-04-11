High Safety and Low Carbon with SafeGuard

New event barrier innovation enhances “green” event capability using certified low carbon aluminium

Australasian event crowd barrier supplier SafeGuard Barriers has secured an exclusive licence to stock event barriers made in New Zealand and Australia from aluminium with very high recycled content. 93% of the aluminium in our new event barrier is certified low carbon through New Zealand’s Toitū carbon reduction programme.

We’ve partnered with McKechnie Aluminium to make it easier for event promoters, artists, and production managers to work towards their environmental goals and deliver a more environmentally friendly event without compromising on event quality or crowd safety. This low carbon aluminium has just 1.29kgs of CO2e per KG of aluminium for Scope 1 & 2 assessment.

SafeGuard Barriers Director Craig Edwards says the timing is right for a carbon reduced barrier product, where the environmental impacts of events are being focused on and scrutinised more.

“Like everyone, our industry has a responsibility to innovate and deliver more environmentally sustainable solutions,” says Craig, who has worked in the event industry for almost 20 years.

“With this low carbon aluminium product, we’re reducing our environmental footprint while still offering a safe and durable crowd barrier product. It’s a no-brainer when looking at ways to be more environmentally friendly without any impact on quality.”

“It’s taken us 5 years of R&D and testing to get to this point where we have a product that exceeds safety standards, is the most user friendly – and now the most renewable barricade on the market today.”

“Being patient and working closely with our good friends at McKechnie Aluminium is now paying off, seeing the end product. Russell Penwarden from RP3D Design has been pivotal in working alongside SafeGuard Barriers for the past 5 years, also in creating this new barrier working on design and functionality.

___

For more information contact Craig Edwards

www.safeguardbarriers.com

craig@safeguardbarriers.com

Phone +64 21 991 226