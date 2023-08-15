Humly Prepares Workplace Solutions for Integrate Expo Debut 

MadisonAV to feature Humly premium interactive hardware devices and software suite at Stand C16

Humly, a workplace experience company with more than a decade of innovation for modernising business environments, announces its Integrate Expo debut later this month, where the company will show its complete range of Humly Workplace Solutions at the stand of MadisonAV. Humly, which signed a distribution partnership agreement with Madison AV earlier this year, will be represented at Stand C16.

The complete Humly Workplace Solutions product suite includes interactive hardware and software solutions to book, manage and optimise office spaces for businesses of all sizes. MadisonAV will show Humly’s two premium hardware solutions, Humly Booking Device and the six-time award winning Humly Room Display, both of which help people find places to work and collaborate without distraction. MadisonAV will also show the complete Humly Software Solutions suite, which includes four distinct offerings: Humly Floor Plan, Humly Reservations, Humly Visitor and Humly Wayfinding, deployable separately or any combination throughout an office building, corporate campus, or multi-site enterprise business.

Advertisement

“The Australian AV market continues to show exceptional promise for workplace solutions as the corporate AV market continues to evolve, particularly in the active business centres of Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney,” said Anders Karlsson, CEO, Humly. “Integrate Expo is a show that continues to grow in stature and provide strong visibility for industry vendors such as Humly. Given our commitment to the Australian market through our new partnership with MadisonAV, a presence at Integrate Expo to show our technology and share our value proposition is the next logical step to increase Humly’s brand recognition throughout the continent.”

Premium Hardware Devices

Humly Booking Device, a slim, small, and infinitely flexible device introduced at ISE 2023 in February, will receive its regional debut at Integrate Expo. Now shipping, the device addresses the evolving challenges of the hybrid workplace, providing staff and visitors with a versatile capacitive touchscreen solution to view and reserve available bookable spaces on campus. Its slim form factor houses a small, high-resolution LCD display (3.46 inches) and provides flexible mounting and positioning options on and underneath various surfaces, including walls, shelves, desks, and private phone booths. Offices with shared desks and flexible workplace modules can install the device at the precise locations where people work, with versatile tabletop, shelf, and under-surface mounting options.

Advertisement

The six-time award-winning Humly Room Display, introduced in 2020 to simplify meeting room reservations, was recently certified for Google Workplace and is widely deployed in Europe and Asia. Humly Room Display is scalable to fit the needs of large corporations, with enterprise-class security that prevents outside intrusions. Administrators can use the Humly Control Panel to monitor and manage an entire fleet of displays from a single location, whether on-premises or remotely via Humly Cloud. Same as Humly Booking Device, its open API makes it easy for developers to create seamless integrations with complementary solutions, including smart-office and collaboration technologies.

Versatile Software Suite

Humly’s four interactive software solutions can be used together in any combination on compatible hardware devices, including Humly Booking Device and Humly Room Display, demonstrating Humly’s value proposition of providing flexible, sustainable, and timeless workplace solutions that businesses can tailor serve their workplace environments.

Humly Floor Plan and Humly Visitor are the most recent introductions to Humly’s Workplace Software Suite. Humly Floor Plan addresses the challenge of booking workspaces in hybrid business environments with flexible, dynamic worker schedules. The product provides a comprehensive 3D overview of meeting room, desk, and parking space availability on each floor, in each building, and in every garage, providing a true enterprise-level solution for any business office or campus.

Humly Visitor is an innovative “check-in to check-out” solution that tracks the visitor’s journey for security and optimisation, while reducing friction and frustration for visitors as they navigate unfamiliar territory. Visitors can check-in, approve terms and conditions, and automatically register parking spaces, while hosts are alerted of arrivals to greet guests with friendly messages and trigger visitor badges. Humly Wayfinding and Humly Reservations respectively exist to guide workers to available meeting rooms, and book rooms or desks on a touchscreen.

Integrate Expo takes place August 30-September 1 at ICC Sydney. Learn more about MadisonAV’s representation of Humly at https://www.madisonav.com.au/humly.