InfoComm 2022 – AOTO UAV Smart Dark and Bright Lines Calibration Technology

During fine pixel pitch LED screen commissioning, its common for dark or bright lines to appear between the cabinets or modules, caused by the panels’ dislocation during installation. Manual calibration and professional camera calibration are two methods that are typically used for calibration, however both of these approaches have limitations. Professional camera calibration equipment is expensive and awkward to carry, complex to use, and challenging for staff. Manual calibration relies on the human eye, the efficiency is limited, and the quality cannot be controlled.

To deal with these issues, AOTO has developed an intelligent correction system that can be used with a mobile phone to easily eliminate dark or bright lines on an LED display. This system is intended to replace manual inspection and cameras that enable gap calibration. After installation, there will be no more complicated steps; just use a smartphone to scan the screen, and the system will automatically configure and de-bug.

The correction system uses advanced AI image processing technology, and a single scan can correct multiple lines, increasing efficiency by more than six times. The system uses wireless networking to allow multiple mobile phones to calibrate at the same time. The system is simple and extremely effective. It has already been utilised in a variety of projects where it contributed to a significant increase in installation speed and a reduction in overall project duration. After the auto correction, the picture quality is significantly improved.

At InfoComm 2022, AOTO introduced a new and upgraded system; an intelligent UAV dark and light lines calibration system which makes use of drones to plan paths to automatically complete full-screen calibration. This brings the efficiency and capability of dark and light lines calibration to an entirely new level.

Developed for the application of larger-sized display screens at height such as outdoor advertising and large-scale concerts, drones fly close to the display screen to complete the systematic configuration. This method is not constrained by the height of the screen, is not impacted by the surrounding environment, and can level any tricky angle. The scanning and processing range is more than four times larger than a mobile phone.

In addition to the powerful calibration function, the components of UVA Smart dark or bright lines Calibration system are wirelessly connected, making it very easy to use. The system supports real-time preview of onboard images, and supports real-time monitoring of drone status, drone altitude, remote control communication connection, remaining battery power, remaining flight time and other information to ensure that all calibration work is carried out smoothly.

