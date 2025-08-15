Integrate 2025: Insta360 Unveils AI-Powered Conferencing Solutions and Teases Its First Audio Product

AI is reshaping video conferencing, from cameras that follow speakers with cinematic precision to audio systems that understand and adapt to any scenario. With a decade of imaging innovation based on its well-known action cameras, Insta360 is now turning its lens to meeting rooms. At Integrate 2025, Insta360 will showcase its latest breakthroughs in AI-powered conferencing, blending cutting-edge imaging, intelligent audio, and automation for the modern workplace.

Innovating to Stand Out

Since entering the conferencing market in 2022, Insta360 has been redefining the hybrid meeting experience with products such as the 4K AI webcam Insta360 Link 2 and the Dual-4K AI video bar Connect—now a Zoom Rooms Certified USB speakerphone and camera.

This year, the company will debut its first-ever professional speakerphone, Insta360 Wave, alongside the Zoom Rooms solution of Connect, marking another milestone in its journey to deliver complete, integrated meeting ecosystems. Designed from the ground up, the Insta360 Wave combines premium acoustics, intelligent voice capture, and a brand-new form factor that departs from traditional speakerphones with a unique levitating design.

While full details remain under wraps, the company promises a bold step forward for audio solutions for both professional and personal use. The upcoming product aims to significantly improve how people connect and communicate, whether they’re in a video call, recording a podcast, or live streaming.

“We’ve always believed that clear visuals are only half the story,” said JK Liu, Founder of Insta360. “With this new product, we’re applying the same innovation we brought to video, this time to sound. Because when people are connecting, hearing each other clearly is just as important as being seen.”

A Smarter, More Flexible Ecosystem

By combining Link 2, Connect, and Wave, Insta360 offers meeting spaces more flexibility, more perspectives, and even smarter collaboration. The solution dynamically switches between cameras for the most natural viewing experience and enhances every voice with intelligent audio capture. Whether for small-to-large meeting rooms, classrooms, or creative studios, Insta360’s ecosystem is built to adapt to diverse usage scenarios.

Driving Potential and Growth

Since 2024, Insta360 has been making its presence felt at the world’s most influential AV and technology events, from ISE, InfoComm, and Integrate to the upcoming GITEX. These appearances not only showcase current innovations. More importantly, Insta360 stays true to the consistent commitment to exploring and developing its distinctive strengths in conferencing solutions, and delivering benefits for channel partners and end users.

Upon celebrating its 10th anniversary, Insta360 is eager to make a significant impact in video conferencing market and welcome new challenges. Stay tuned for further optimisations, innovations, and more, as Insta360 transforms how we collaborate.

Catch Insta360 at Integrate 2025

For those interested in experiencing the solutions for the modern workplace, they can find Insta360 at:

Booth E41, Hall 4

August 27-29, 2025

ICC, Sydney

Those interested in receiving the latest updates about the new speakerphone and Insta360 meeting solutions can sign up for their enterprise newsletter to receive further updates.