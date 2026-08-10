Integrate ’26 – Highlights at the Ledman Booth HK27 You Won’t Want to Miss

Australia’s commercial environments are evolving. Retailers are looking for more engaging digital experiences, businesses need smarter collaboration tools, and event professionals require flexible display solutions that can adapt quickly to different production needs.

At Integrate 2026, Ledman will showcase four LED solutions designed to help integrators, designers, and end users create more impactful visual experiences.

1. Flexible Event Displays Built for Professional Productions

From exhibitions and conferences to live events and stage productions, today’s event professionals need LED displays that are reliable, fast to install, and adaptable to different creative designs.

At Booth HK27, visitors can experience Ledman’s GM Series Rental LED Display, featuring lightweight cabinets, flexible configurations, and seamless visual performance. Recognized with the 2025 Red Dot Award, the GM Series combines award-winning design with practical solutions for professional event applications.

2. More Visibility with Double-Sided LED Innovation

In retail stores, shopping centres, and public spaces, every viewing angle represents an opportunity to communicate.

The X Series Double-Sided LED Display helps maximise content visibility with a slim, space-efficient design that delivers dynamic visuals from both sides. It provides a practical solution for environments where installation space is limited but audience engagement matters.

3. Transforming Spaces with Creative LED Design

Traditional flat displays are no longer the only choice for immersive environments.

The Z Cylindrical Outdoor LED Display allows architects, designers, and integrators to transform columns and unique structures into eye-catching digital experiences, creating new possibilities for museums, retail spaces, exhibitions, and entertainment venues.

4. Creating Smarter Interactive Spaces

As workplaces and education environments become more collaborative, interactive display solutions are becoming increasingly important.

Ledman’s Interactive All-in-One Display integrates high-resolution visuals and touch interaction, helping businesses, schools, and training environments create more engaging communication experiences.

With more than 20 years of LED display expertise, 1,200+ patents, in-house manufacturing, and comprehensive global after-sales support, LEDMAN delivers reliable, professional LED display solutions to customers across 120+ countries and regions, serving commercial, creative, and immersive applications worldwide.

Visit Booth HK27 at Integrate 2026 to explore these solutions in person and discover how Ledman can support your next LED display project.

www.ledman.com