Elevates Hospitality and Events with Premium, Self-Sufficient AV

Adelaide’s Mawson Lakes precinct is an emerging hub for defence, technology and education. Crowne Plaza Adelaide Mawson Lakes meets the growing demand for top-tier accommodation and conferencing facilities in the region. Anchored by a dramatic 14-metre-high atrium, the hotel was built to support a wide range of corporate meetings, functions and social gatherings while allowing staff to manage most AV requirements internally without dedicated on-site technicians.

To support that vision, integration firm Corporate Initiatives designed and deployed a venue-wide audiovisual system centred on JBL Professional loudspeakers and Crown amplifiers. The installation spans more than 80 loudspeakers across reception, lobby spaces, restaurants, bars, conference facilities, public amenities and recreational areas, creating a consistent audio experience throughout the property while maintaining operational simplicity for hotel staff.

“Music creates an emotional connection,” said Faisal Sayed, General Manager of Corporate Initiatives. “It sets the tone, energy and mood in every space. It supports the brand experience, activates areas commercially and helps deliver seamless conferencing. A good sound system is fundamental.”

Fourteen JBL Control 16 ceiling loudspeakers were installed throughout reception, lobby and amenities areas, while 25 JBL Control 18C/T loudspeakers support ballroom spaces, the gymnasium and additional high-traffic zones.

Three JBL Control 24CT loudspeakers provide coverage within elevator areas, and 20 JBL Control 65 pendant speakers were selected for the hotel’s bar, restaurant and reception environments.

Twenty JBL SLP14 surface-mount loudspeakers were deployed throughout the balcony and the venue’s 14-metre-high atrium space, while four JBL 8128 in-ceiling loudspeakers support select gym and reception areas. The system is powered throughout by Crown amplifiers, providing centralised control, reliable operation and scalable zone management.

“We’re working closely with IHG on standardising audiovisual platforms across its hotels,” said Gayan Dias, Strategic Relationships Manager at Corporate Initiatives.

“JBL offers the versatility we need, from indoor to outdoor applications, and when paired with Crown amplifiers, it provides the zoning sophistication and reliability hotels require.”

One of the hotel’s primary goals was to create conference and function spaces that could operate independently without requiring extensive external AV support. The integrated system allows guests to host presentations, meetings and events using built-in microphones, displays and sound reinforcement already configured within the venue.

“Most clients only need a microphone, a lectern and a screen,” said Amy Davies, Director of Marketing & Sales at Crowne Plaza Adelaide Mawson Lakes. “What sets our spaces apart is that all the technology is already there. Guests can host professional events without bringing in external AV or additional equipment.”

The project also emphasised the role of background music in shaping guest experience across hospitality environments. Different playlists, voicing profiles and volume levels were configured for specific spaces throughout the hotel, allowing audio to adapt naturally between dining, conferencing and social settings.

“The bar is more upbeat, the restaurant more refined,” Sayed explained. “Volume and voicing matter too; high ceilings, outdoor zones and intimate spaces all behave differently. We continue fine-tuning over time because it’s such a fundamental part of how guests experience the hotel.”

According to Nick Screen, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC, hospitality venues increasingly require systems that balance audio performance with operational simplicity. “Hotels today need AV systems that are powerful and flexible, but also intuitive for non-technical staff,” said Screen. “A unified ecosystem like JBL and Crown allows venues such as Crowne Plaza Adelaide Mawson Lakes to move seamlessly between conferencing, events and social settings while maintaining a consistent guest experience.”