Integrate 2026 Show Guide (Part 1 of 3)

Where AV Comes Alive

Welcome to Integrate 2026! CX will have many physical copies of the magazine available for free at the show, but here you’re reading the digital version ahead of Integrate at Sydney’s ICC Wed 2 September to Fri 4.

We have assembled a guide to who the major exhibitors are and what they are showing. Here is part 1 / 3 of the floor guide.

—

AVE

As a family-owned Australian distributor and wholesaler, AVE proudly represents some of the world’s leading DJ, professional audio and lighting brands.

Outline Audio

Mantas 28 Line Array: hear the power and precision that delivers exceptional clarity, high output and consistent coverage for touring, live production and installed sound applications.

DBS18-S subwoofers: paired with the Mantas 28, the DBS18-S subwoofers deliver deep, controlled low-frequency performance with impressive output, making them the perfect foundation for live sound environments.

P-Series: discover Outline’s portable loudspeaker series, offering flexible options for small and mid-sized spaces.

Laserworld

Experience Swiss lasers that have made a global mark in concerts, installations and live productions, including the PL Series, Piko Series and Tarm Laser Source moving heads.

ChamSys

Experience the power and simplicity of the ChamSys QuickQ lighting consoles alongside the expanding GeNetix range of networking and control solutions.

Chauvet DJ

As the exclusive Australian distributor of Chauvet DJ, we’re bringing a wide range of professional lighting solutions, including Intimidator moving heads, EVE fresnels and profiles, SlimPAR LED pars, COLORband bars, Freedom battery-powered lights, and the brand-new Sentinel moving head line.

Hazebase

Experience German-engineered atmospheric effects with Hazebase’s The FAB Hazer, Bazer Fazer, Cube Hazer, Highpower 2 Fog Machine and Piccola Fog Machine.

AVE

Discover our very own home brand’s range of affordable mixers and DSP units.

beamZ

We’re bringing beamZ Pro’s leading professional lighting, such as the powerful Nereid and Ignite moving heads, BAC wash pars, Kratos IP LED tubes and StarColor IP-rated wash fixtures.

—

Blackmagic Design

At Integrate Expo 2026, Blackmagic Design will showcase its latest live content production and distribution solutions, including a range of SMPTE-2110 IP video products that bridge the gap between traditional SDI and the emerging realm of IP-based workflows.

Supporting Ultra HD using low-cost 10G Ethernet, these products include standards converters, video monitors, audio monitors and even cameras. All models conform to the SMPTE-2110 standard for IP video, including PTP clocks and NMOS support.

Also on display will be Fairlight Live, a powerful software-based audio mixer that supports spatial audio mixing, SMPTE-2110 broadcast workflows and full redundancy.

Fairlight Live easily handles hundreds or even thousands of audio channels and works with standard computer audio or USB audio from ATEM live production switchers, so users get a fully customisable live audio mixer with built-in effects and professional features.

Screenshot

Additionally, new Fairlight Live Audio Panels act as a natural extension of the software, putting the controls right at users’ fingertips. The three models feature a large touchscreen for every group of 10 faders, so users see a graphical display of everything happening on the panel, such as channel strip information, levels, EQ, dynamics processing, plug-in interfaces and more.

The new DaVinci Resolve 21 will also be shown, which now fully integrates photo image editing and features new AI tools that let users search media by content, read slate data, perform de-ageing, blemish removal and more. The Edit and Cut pages have improved keyframing and greater graphic format support, while Fusion offers over 70 new graphics via the powerful Krokodove toolset, and Fairlight’s folder function simplifies audio track management and navigation. Plus, increased support for immersive and VR workflows puts users at the forefront of the latest deliverable technologies.

Screenshot

For more information, please visit www.blackmagicdesign.com/au or stop by Blackmagic Design’s booth, HC21.

—

Design Quintessence

Design Quintessence (DQ) has been supporting the industry for over 30 years, supplying dependable, high-quality solutions across truss, staging, road cases and rigging. At Integrate, DQ will showcase products designed to improve workflow, enhance safety and deliver reliable performance for production professionals.

Featured on the stand are the new Ovation Video Production Suite (VPS) workstation and the Screen Lift Case, both available off the shelf and designed to simplify transport, organisation and operation in live production environments.

Also on display are Altimate Rigging Solutions’ Boxmate 4 Controller and Mode 611 Hoists, delivering intelligent D8+ hoist control and dependable lifting performance, alongside the Global Truss Hang Man moving light mounting system, which mounts moving head fixtures directly to truss while allowing unrestricted pan and tilt movement.

Completing the display are the new Global Truss 25 kg all-black stackable ballast weight and F34 black powder-coated truss, combining TÜV-certified engineering with a clean, discreet finish suited to production, touring and permanent installations.

—

Event Communications Australia

Event Communications Australia is a premier distributor specialising in high-performance audio-visual and broadcast technology. Headquartered in Bankstown, NSW, the company provides integrated, reliable signal transport and communication solutions for professional events, broadcasting and installations.

Event Communications Australia distinguishes itself by representing leading global brands, such as Green-GO Digital Intercom, OPTOCORE and BroaMan fibre transport solutions, as well as AudioPressBox and Li.LAC, providing solutions through technical consultation and support to ensure seamless operational infrastructure for demanding environments.

An array of products will be on display, with practical live demonstrations of Green-GO Intercom systems. We will also be showing the soon-to-be commercially released Green-GO 5G LTE belt pack, as used in NFL coaching systems, and the overall communications deployed for the NFL’s Super Bowl.

Email info@evcomaus.com.au or go to evcomaus.com.au

—

Jands

Jands goes big at Integrate with dual-focus spaces showcasing the latest enterprise and technologies.

Jands is back at Integrate this year, bringing the best in AV from world-renowned brands to a bigger-than-ever stand at HG20, complete with a dedicated Shure demo room, plus a production demo room upstairs in E3.10.

On stand HG20, explore the latest and greatest in enterprise technologies from Shure, Meyer Sound, Electro-Voice, Dynacord, ETC, Clear-Com, RF Venue, Listen Technologies, Ampetronic, Blustream, LEA Professional, Concierge Displays and Furman.

Step into the on-stand Shure demo room to experience the new MXA925 Ceiling Array Microphone, the AI-enabled successor to the MXA920 with automatic coverage up to 9 x 9 m, onboard IntelliMix DSP and Teams and Zoom certification, alongside the IntelliMix Bar Pro, an all-in-one audio and video bar with dual 4K AI cameras, IntelliMix View auto-framing and ShureCloud remote management. Also look out for Auri, the first Auracast-based assistive listening system for professional venues, from Ampetronic and Listen Technologies.

For those focused on live production, head upstairs to the Jands Demo Room (E3.10, Level 3) and experience scheduled demonstrations featuring Meyer Sound, Electro-Voice, Dynacord, ETC, Clear-Com and Shure.

—

Integrate Show Coverage: CX WANTS YOU!

We’ll be stalking the aisles of Integrate, grabbing people and asking for their candid opinions on gear they’ve seen and what they thought of it. These interviews will be published in the October edition of CX.

If you’re on the show floor and want to grab editor Jason Allen and let CX know what you think about a piece of gear on display (be it good, bad or indifferent) text or call 0407 735 920 or email jason@vcscreative.com and he’ll meet you on the stand to hear your verdict!