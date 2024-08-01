Invitation to Australian Launch of Bettear Wi-Fi & Auracast Hi-Fi Assistive Listening Range

It’s 20 days until Integrate opens at Sydney’s ICC, and the announcements are coming thick and fast!

Today, AUDIOropa and MadisonAV invite you join them at INTEGRATE for the Australian Launch of the next generation of Assistive Listening Solutions – Bettear Wi-Fi and Auracast Hi-Fi Solutions.

Meeting Room 5.4, Level 5, Integrate Expo, ICC

Refreshments provided, RSVP required on link below:

Wednesday 21 August, 10:00-11:00am

Thursday 22 August – 1:00-2:00pm

Who will you hear from?

Stefan Lenke, Sales Manager at AUDIOropa Germany, will launch Bettear’s revolutionary Auracast™ product range at Integrate 2024, providing detailed overview of the technologies and products that will provide accessible and immersive audio experiences in public spaces with ease.

What Technologies will be covered?

Auracast™ allows people with hearing impairments to stream audio directly to their devices in order to experience immersive experiences in cultural venues such as museums, theaters, convention centres etc. The audience can simply enjoy the moment using their own smartphones and hearing devices—no extra equipment, no hassle. It is all about streamlining Hi-Fi over Wi-Fi and Auracast™.

How will these Products solve Audio Accessibility problems for venues and visitors?

Bettear SHOW connects directly to the audio source, such as a microphone or a sound console, effectively sampling the sound in real-time while overcoming reverberant environments and background noise.

It then distributes the audio over a designated WiFi network to personal smartphones with low latency through the Bettear App, through audio streamed directly to the user’s hearing-aids, cochlear implants, or any other earpiece/accessory.

No technical expertise is required by the user, and the audio output can be easily tailored to the listeners preferences. With additional features such as Live Transcription, Dynamic Latency and Automatic Gain Control, users will enjoy superior listening experiences.

Venues and Integrators will benefit from a local and cloud-based monitoring and maintenance dashboard, compatibility across hearing-aids, cochlear implants and headphones of all types, as well as the option to provide and easy-to-use receiver for non-smartphone users.

