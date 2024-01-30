ISE 2024 Day 1 – Claypaky goes 1 better

While Claypaky released the newer fixtures on their ISE stand at LDI in November 2023, this is the first time they’ve been seen by the European market (and me). The Shield Family of IP66 rated fixtures have been added to, with the HY B-EYE K15 Aqua and Arolla Aqua. IP66 is of course a slightly higher rating of ingress protection than the more common IP65, and it means the fixtures can withstand bigger (12,5mm) and more pressurised (100 kPa) jets of water, as opposed to lower pressure 6.3 mm jets of water. It’s one better!

The HY B-EYE K15 Aqua is based on the well-known and unique Claypaky ALEDA B-EYE technology with rotation and pixel-mapping. Aqua boasts true IP66 protection and has been rigorously tested to endure vibration and shock during transportation, extreme temperature fluctuations, impacts from hailstones, electrical stress, harsh surroundings, UV exposure and much more.

The Arolla Aqua is Claypaky’s new top-of-the-range weather-resistant light, offering high-power and high brightness with top-level performance in a remarkably compact and lightweight package that enables fast pan and tilt movements. The Arolla Aqua fits a custom white 900 W (7000 K) LED light source and is capable of a 40,000-lumen output with a high-quality, uniform light beam. Go-Bright technology means no light loss or colour shift when gobos are inserted into the beam.

Back on dry land, the Rhapsodya theatrical fixture is a high power, low-noise multi-spectral LED-based fixture. It uses a custom 1200W multicolor RGBAL LED engine, is capable of a 24,000-lumen output and offers many exclusive features, such as the Accuframe framing system using two focal planes for better resolution and focusing; Tonedown, which ensures whisper-quiet operation at just 27dB; Absolute Position for advanced pan and tilt control; the Lineguard frost system using two pairs of blades for much higher beam uniformity and truly incremental adjustment of frost levels; and ColorMatch calibration for matching color temperatures to other fixtures when using Claypaky CloudIO software. This technology provides consistency among a variety of fixtures used in a production and offers the potential for storing custom digital color filters onboard.