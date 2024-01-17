ISE Preview – ROE Visual Vanish ST

Due to an overwhelmingly positive market response following the launch of ROE Visual’s Outdoor LED solution, Vanish ST, the company is now introducing its latest outdoor LED product on a global scale. Packed with outstanding features, the VST is ready to successfully conquer the outdoor rental market by offering a multipurpose, solid LED solution adapted for rugged outdoor use.

Initially launched in the European and UK markets, the VST Series has received praise for its exceptional brightness and contrast ratio, aligning with ROE Visual’s product standards. With a focus on audience safety and structural stability, the VST sports integrated folding frames, making them wind-load resistant up to 20m/sec.

The Vanish ST Series is fully compatible with the transparent Vanish V8T LED panel. The VST Series is available in a solid panel, measuring 1000x1000mm, and comes in pixel pitches of 4mm (V4ST) and 6mm (V6ST), providing the exceptional brightness necessary for outdoor use, ensuring that your visuals capture attention in any environment. The Vanish ST has built-in curving blocks, allowing the frame to curve 10 degrees in a convex or concave configuration.

The VST Series is designed to provide exceptional value for your touring, festival, and outdoor live event needs. Its innovative engineering and cost-effective pricing make it an ideal and dependable choice for event organizers, AV rental companies, and production professionals who seek a high-quality LED panel with a great return on investment.

“This new generation upholds ROE Visual’s commitment to industry-leading mechanics and quality standards, solidifying its reputation as a trusted name in the LED display industry.” says Grace Kuo, Sales Director, “Whether you’re planning a concert tour or a large-scale outdoor event, we believe the VST is up to the challenge.”

The VST Series will be showcased at ISE 2024. Join us at ISE in Hall 3, Stand C700.