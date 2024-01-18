It’s Tradeshow Season – LED China 26-28 Feb

(Lead Pic: 2023 EDC CHINA Music Festival – Video Wall Provided by Exhibitor LIGHTLINK, Lighting Systems Provided by Exhibitor ACME)

NAMM starts next week, ISE the week after, and at the end of Feb, LED China kicks off in Shenzhen.

Now in its 18th year, LED China runs February 26-28 at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Futian Shenzhen. Experience an all-in-one platform with the coolest gear and cutting-edge solutions for LED Displays, Lighting, and Audio. The 2024 Exhibitor Showroom is unveiled! Check it out: https://public.trust-im.com/html/exhibitoren/2024/led.html

LED CHINA 2024 – Your gateway to LED display, lighting and audio.

Positioned in the Greater Bay Area of China, known as a large production hub for LED displays and professional lighting and sound, LED CHINA 2024 will showcase hundreds of LED brands and dozens of local factories for lighting and audio. It offers a truly comprehensive one-stop experience, providing opportunities for buyers to embark on factory tours and elevate their creativity with the coolest gear.

Exhibit Profile:

·LED Displays (including naked-eye 3D displays, XR stage, small-pitch/transparent/floor/irregular screens, smart interactive screen etc.);

·Professional Lighting · Audio, Stage Equipment · AV System Integration

·Commercial Displays · Digital Signage ·VR/AR/MR, Metaverse Applications

·LED Lighting And Advertising Signs

Cross-Market Solutions Innovating Various Scenarios:

·DOOH Advertising ·Commercial/Entertainment/Sports Complexes ·Stage Performances

·Events/Exhibitions/Competitions ·Immersive Environment · Retail Environment

·Command Center/Data Visualization·Broadcasting ·Culture Tourism & City View

Giant Butterfly Created by LED Transparent Screens, Exhibitor GUOJIA Photoelectric

Conference Programme

·The 6th Mini/Micro LED Display Industry Conference

·AV Design and Production of Music Festivals, Concerts, and Cultural Tourism Projects

·Metaverse and Digital Person Innovation Conference

·Product Launch – BOE MLED Global Promotion Conference

Visa-free travel to China is available for select countries!

As China’s gateway opens further, the list of visa-free countries expands, covering Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, and European countries like France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain. For more details, please visit: https://www.ledchina.com/en/visa-free-countries.html

Free VIP registration still open, sign up now!

Unlock special benefits by registering as a visitor at https://www.ledchina.com/en/register-vip/. Enjoy fast-track entry, exclusive access to the VIP Lounge, and complimentary snacks and drinks.

For more information, please visit the website at www.LEDChina.com or contact the team at info@ledchina.com.