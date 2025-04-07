Jands Appointed Exclusive Australian Distributor for High End Systems

Jands Pty Ltd is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive Australian distributor for High End Systems (HES). This exciting new partnership coincides with today’s launch of High End Systems’ next-generation Hog console range, making it the perfect time for Jands to represent HES in Australia — and marking a bold new chapter for lighting professionals nationwide.

Jands Expanding Partnership with ETC

With a strong and successful relationship spanning more than 40 years, Jands has proudly represented Electronic Theatre Controls (ETC) in Australia. As High End Systems is a subsidiary of ETC, this expansion into the HES portfolio is a natural progression that further solidifies the synergy between these leading brands.

“After such a long and successful relationship between Jands and ETC, it is great to now have Jands represent High End Systems in Australia,” said Desmond Yim, Sales Manager at ETC Asia. “This partnership further strengthens the ties between our companies and the market.”

The Return of Hog Consoles

The team at Jands is particularly excited about the return of the iconic Hog product line — a console range with deep historical roots in the company’s legacy. The original Jands Hog, a joint venture between Jands and Flying Pig Systems, launched in 1995 it quickly became a dominant force across Australia while also achieving international success.

“I am excited to once again be able to offer Hogs in Australia,” said Paul Mulholland, Executive Chairman of Jands. “I still remember sitting in a pub in London with the Flying Pig Systems owners, planning the original Jands Hog. To now see the latest iteration of the product is incredibly rewarding.”

Jands will provide full support and distribution for the complete range of High End Systems lighting and control products, including the new Hog consoles. Explore the next generation of Hog here.

Customers are encouraged to contact their local Jands representative or their office to arrange a demonstration and experience the latest technology first-hand — ensuring they select the right tools for their venues and productions.

Change in Robe Representation in Australia

This exciting new chapter also brings a shift in Jands’ representation portfolio. With the addition of High End Systems, Jands and Robe have mutually agreed that Jands will no longer represent Robe in Australia.

Following Robe’s recent acquisition of LSC Control Systems, the company is now well-positioned to manage its Australian presence directly — aligning with its broader global market strategy. This transition does not affect Anolis, and Jands will continue to represent and distribute Anolis products in Australia.

“It has been an honour to represent Robe for the past eight years and to witness the company’s remarkable growth and innovation under the leadership of Josef Valchar,” said Paul Mulholland. “While it is sad to part ways, this change was inevitable as Robe takes full control of its presence in Australia. I wish them well in this new chapter.”

As the latest generation of Hog consoles takes centre stage, Jands looks forward to empowering Australia’s lighting professionals with world-class control solutions and continued excellence in customer support.

