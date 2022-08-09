Jands Invites You to Integrate 2022

Jands invites you to experience the latest AV innovations, hear from our experts and join our state-of-art demo rooms to discover everything we have to offer.

Jands is committed to having audio-visual engineers and product experts on site for all three days, to offer you comprehensive insights into the latest and greatest audio-visual solutions on offer in Australia!



Event Details:

Date: 17-19th August

Venue: ICC Sydney – Halls 1 to 3 – Stand F14 and Rooms E3.7 & E3.8.

Explore state-of-the-art AV Conferencing Solutions from Shure & Biamp in our custom-built demo rooms. Click on the links below to pre-book your slots:

Shure Meeting Room: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/integrate-2022-shure-demo-room-tickets-391424730907

Biamp Meeting Room: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/integrate-2022-shure-demo-room-tickets-391424730907

Whether you want to attend one of our in-depth product knowledge sessions with one of our many industry experts or want to discover our Hospitality Solutions to stand out from the crowd – We have you covered!

Click on the links below to book:

Jands Hospitality Solutions: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/integrate-2022-shure-demo-room-tickets-391424730907

Product Knowledge Sessions: https://www.jands.com.au/Integrate-2022

(Scroll to Speaker Sessions)

We can’t wait to see you there!”