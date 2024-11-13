JPRO Named Distributor for Bettear Wi-Fi and Auracast Assistive Listening Solutions

JPRO, a leading distributor of professional audio, video and control technology solutions, is excited to announce its appointment as the New Zealand distributor for Bettear Wi-Fi and Auracast™ Assistive Listening Solutions.

Bettear create innovative wireless assistive listening systems by using the latest advancements in Wi-Fi and Auracast™ technologies. These systems aim to transform how people with hearing difficulties experience audio in both indoor and outdoor spaces such as conference rooms, concerts, museums and houses of worship. This is achieved by offering immediate and convenient access to high-quality assistive technology through personal devices including smartphones, hearing aids and other audio technologies like receivers provided at venues.

Bettear technologies include a leading Wi-Fi streaming assistive listening platform that allows users to connect their devices wirelessly to venue audio systems. With Hi-Fi over Wi-Fi, flexible indoor and outdoor installation options, built-in transcription and other unique features, the product offers a personalised listening experience using the Bettear app on smartphones.

A feature-rich Auracast™ Streamer represents another leap forward in assistive listening technology, providing high-quality, low latency audio directly to compatible hearing aids and listening devices. Wide coverage and hybrid capabilities with the ability to broadcast Auracast™ and Wi-Fi simultaneously, set the streamer apart from other Auracast™ solutions.

Auracast™ is based on new Bluetooth technology that broadcasts high quality sound using very little power consumption. It essentially allows an audio source, such as a microphone or sound mixer, to transmit one or more audio streams to an unlimited number of compatible audio receivers like earbuds, cochlear implants or hearing aids. Users can then select (via an app) which audio stream they want their listening device to connect to.

These advanced technologies promise to transform audio experiences for the hearing-impaired in public spaces such as theatres, conference rooms and places of worship, offering unmatched clarity and inclusivity.

“We are excited about our partnership with Bettear, enabling JPRO to offer an accessible and inclusive assistive listening solution in New Zealand,” says Paul Edlin, Sales Director at JPRO. “The B-Show Wi-Fi streaming solution that we have experienced has a variety of user-friendly accessible features. Bettear products integrate with existing loop systems and with more devices now featuring Auracast™ technology, we can deliver a leading solution that enhances the lives of many.”

“We are thrilled to partner with JPRO to bring Bettear’s cutting-edge assistive listening solutions to New Zealand,” said Mr. Itamar Gabbay, Bettear’s CEO. “Our Wi-Fi and Auracast™ based streaming technologies offer a seamless and personalised audio experience for people using hearing aids, cochlear implants and other hearables. JPRO’s expertise in the New Zealand market, combined with Bettear’s innovative technology, will empower users to connect their own devices and enjoy crystal-clear audio in any venue. This is an exciting step in expanding access to assistive listening technology across New Zealand, ensuring everyone can fully participate and engage in social and cultural settings, fostering a more inclusive society for all.”

JPRO has extensive experience providing assistive listening solutions and with Bettear in their product portfolio, will be able to offer cutting-edge, user-friendly accessible solutions in New Zealand, along with exceptional support, free expert advice and assistive hearing designs to its customer base. The synergy between the companies is immense, with all having a strong commitment to providing a high-quality listening experience.