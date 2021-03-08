New Gear

9 Mar 2021

The KLANG:controller is a hardware controller compatible with all KLANG immersive in-ear mixing processors, and its new processor, KLANG:vocal. Relative DCA group mixing and full single channel control via eight push rotary encoders provides important, fast access. The studio grade headphone amplifier delivers crystal clear audio for in-ear monitors and high impedance headphones, with both 3.5mm (1/8”) as well as 6.3mm (1/4”) stereo TRS connectors. Two XLR outputs can be connected to, for example, wireless in-ear transmitters. Installation friendly features like PoE, remote setup via the KLANG:app and automatic Dante routing are set to streamline any stage or orchestra pit.

