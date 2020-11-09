L-Acoustics K3

L-Acoustics rounds out its industry-leading K Series with the introduction of K3, the manufacturer’s smallest full-range enclosure, designed to deliver big sound for mid-size events with audiences ranging from 1,000 to 10,000. Providing the full-range L-Acoustics contour from an enclosure that is 33% smaller than K2 and weighing only 43 kg (95 lbs), K3 is ideal for applications that require plenty of power and bandwidth from a small form factor, including mid-size tours, festivals, corporate events, religious services and other productions. Dimensioned to keep sightlines clear, K3 integrates easily into venues with space restrictions.
