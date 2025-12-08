L-Acoustics Opens Expanded APAC Headquarters in Singapore

Featuring New L-Acoustics Creative Studio

L-Acoustics have announced the opening of its expanded Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore. The new facility includes a dedicated L-Acoustics Creative Studio where artists, content creators, and partners can discover, experiment with, and create spatial audio mixes using L-Acoustics groundbreaking immersive sound technology.

The opening was attended by Laurent Vaissié and Hervé Guillaume, co-CEOs of L-Acoustics, and Anne Hamlett, Chief People Officer, underscoring the strategic importance of the APAC region to the company’s global operations.

“The Asia-Pacific region represents one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets for live entertainment and immersive audio experiences,” said Tim Zhou, CEO APAC at L-Acoustics. “This expansion gives us the infrastructure to better serve our growing community of clients and partners while providing artists and creators with a dedicated space to explore spatial audio. Our L-Acoustics Creative Studio is designed to be a collaborative hub where creativity meets innovation.”

Since establishing L-Acoustics Pte Ltd in Singapore in 2019, the company has experienced exponential growth in the region, expanding from its initial operations to 28 team members today, 19 based in Singapore and nine remote employees throughout APAC, who regularly work from the regional headquarters. The new 9,000-square-foot facility represents a major step up from the company’s initial co-working space, providing the operational capacity needed to support continued expansion across the region.

A Creative Hub for Spatial Audio Innovation

The new headquarters features the L-Acoustics Creative Studio, a state-of-the-art 47-square-meter immersive audio studio equipped with 23 L-Acoustics speakers arranged in a three-dimensional configuration, including frontal, surround, and overhead arrays. The space is also equipped with L-Acoustics DJ technology, the latest immersive innovation for club and festival environments, enabling DJs and electronic music artists to learn the technology and prepare spatial sets.

This purpose-built environment enables artists, mixing engineers, sound designers, DJs, and content creators to experience L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology firsthand, create and refine spatial audio mixes of their creative content, collaborate with L-Acoustics application specialists on projects, and explore new creative possibilities in immersive audio production.

“We’re not just providing a demonstration space, we’re offering a creative production environment where artists can bring their spatial audio visions to life,” Zhou added. “Whether it’s a touring artist preparing immersive mixes for their live show, a DJ crafting a spatial set for club performances, a sound designer developing content for an installation, or partners wanting to understand how L-ISA can transform their venue, this centre is designed to facilitate that creative process.”

The Creative Studio will serve as a regional resource for L-Acoustics’ extensive network of clients and certified partners throughout APAC, including touring productions, festivals, theatres, clubs, houses of worship, theme parks, and premium hospitality venues.

Strategic Growth to Serve the Region

Situated in Singapore’s creative district, the new headquarters positions L-Acoustics to more effectively collaborate with clients and partners across the region. The facility’s proximity to Singapore’s Changi Airport facilitates client visits and project collaboration, while its connection to the company’s regional warehouse ensures efficient service delivery.

“This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific market,” said Laurent Vaissié, co-CEO of L-Acoustics. “As the region’s creative and entertainment industries continue to evolve, we’re investing in the infrastructure and resources needed to support our partners’ ambitions and deliver the exceptional sound experiences that audiences have come to expect from L-Acoustics.”

The Singapore headquarters joins L-Acoustics’ major operational hubs in Paris, Los Angeles, and London, creating a truly global support network.

