Leading Music Industry figures announced as Mental Health Advocates for SupportAct

Grammy nominated and ARIA Award-winning artist Brendon Love, bassist for The Teskey Brothers, has been announced as an inaugural Mental Health Advocate for Support Act, the Australian music industry’s official charity, to shine a light on mental health challenges and where people who work in music can seek help.

Award-winning country artist, Fanny Lumsden; award-winning blues and roots artist, Ash Grunwald; singer-songwriter, guitarist, Nathan Cavaleri; and Frontier Touring Tour Director, Sahara Herald, join Love in the new Advocates’ program.



Launching today at BIGSOUND 2020, the Support Act Mental Health Advocates program brings together high profile and influential individuals from the music industry to share their own personal experiences, helping to break down the stigma associated with mental health issues and increase awareness of the help available from Support Act.



Support Act CEO, Clive Miller, said the impact of Covid-19 has made it even more critical for people with influence to speak out to encourage others to ask for help.



“Anecdotally, we know Covid-19 has led to increased concerns around loss of income, careers and periods of isolation; increased feelings of anxiety, depression, loneliness and suicidal thoughts.



“Hearing from others about their experiences with mental health battles, especially if it’s someone you look up to, can be the difference between feeling completely alone, and realising you’re not.



“We know the music industry, and the highs and lows that often come with it, can significantly impact on mental wellbeing.



“Our new Advocates program will make a difference to individuals across the industry by showing that success in music can be achieved without sacrificing your wellbeing,” he said.



Clinical providers of Support Act’s National Wellbeing Helpline, Access EAP, will deliver mental health support training to all Advocates, giving them tools and strategies to enable them to drive informed and effective conversations.



The Support Act Mental Health Advocates program launches during music industry conference BIGSOUND and complements Support Act’s holistic suite of industry-wide services and programs including: