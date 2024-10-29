LSC Control Systems boosts operations team at Melbourne HQ

LSC Control Systems, the leading manufacturer of advanced dimming, power distribution and power management solutions, has made a significant new addition to its Melbourne HQ operations team with the appointment of a new General Manager, Greg Lowe.

With 30 years’ experience in high-tech manufacturing, much of it within the global automotive supply chain, Greg has previously held positions as General Manager, Managing Director and Non-Executive Director, at both domestic and multinational businesses. He has a Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD).

Having lived and worked in North-East Asia for a much of his career, Greg has seen firsthand the economic value that comes from local innovation and a strong, efficient manufacturing base. In this senior management role at LSC, he is responsible for overseeing LSC’s daily operations, with particular attention to its expanding production line.

“I’m delighted to join the team at LSC Control Systems,” says Greg. “It’s a company with a 40-year legacy of innovation and an enviable reputation in its market, not just at home in Australia, but internationally. Its expansion has been achieved by products of its own design and manufacture, and that’s a testament to founder Gary Pritchard’s enduring vision for superior lighting and power control products. What’s more, the recent acquisition by Robe Lighting presents a huge opportunity for further growth. There are exciting times ahead, and I look forward to contributing to that future.”

Gary Pritchard comments, “We are in a period of rapid growth in markets worldwide, so it’s vital to maintain and maximise the efficiency of our entire operation. I am very pleased to welcome Greg to the company: his experience will be of great benefit to us all going forward.”