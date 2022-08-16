MadisonAV at Integrate 2022

MadisonAV Showcases Business Expansion with JBL, AMX and Philips

MadisonAV is finally getting their chance to showcase the expansion of their business since taking on HARMAN Professional brands and Philips over two years ago. With a booth that is twice the size of their previous stands, this years’ presence at Integrate is a strong signal to the market that they are growing their size and support of the market.

Ken Kyle, CEO, said “it’s obviously been quite some time since we’ve been able to attend a major show like this, we’re really looking forward to being able to see a lot of customers in Sydney, and to promote the power and performance of our world-leading brands in Australia.

For MadisonAV, it’s also our first real chance to showcase the very real development of our business – we’ve invested heavily over the past couple of years in a greatly-expanded national sales team, as well as in our exceptionally skilled technical support teams.

Whilst the show is obviously very product-centric, it’s also timely for us to discuss and promote some of our specialist value-added services – including the pre-sales services we offer like EASE modelling, system design and specification assistance. We’ll also be showing our new e-commerce website and trade portal – our customers can sign up on the spot for access to stock on hand information, trade price and other useful tools”

In terms of product presence, MadisonAV will be displaying and demonstrating many products and solutions across their brand portfolio.

AMX VIDEO & CONTROL– multiple active demonstrations of Networked AV, Fixed AV switching, Unified Comms and User Interfaces, all highlighting the flexibility of AMX video and control products. Products being shown that have not been showcased previously in Australia include the Precis family of matrix switchers and windowing processing, as well as the DVX 4K60 all-in-one presentation switcher. A recent partnership with Yealink Microsoft Teams Rooms control integration is also being showcased on stand.

JBL PROFESSIONAL AND COMMERCIAL AUDIO – an extensive display of the huge JBL product range, including new Control Contractor Commercial Loudspeaker products announced recently at NAMM – including wall-mounted speakers, pendant speakers and landscape speakers and subwoofers.

PHILIPS PROFESSIONAL DISPLAY SOLUTIONS – With over 30 screens on display, it’s easy to see why Philips have been growing in Australia. With products to suit all types of usage, the product demonstrations include Touch, Videowall, High Brightness, Robust, 16/7, 18/7, 24/7 and Built-In Tuner screens. Launching at the show, will be a 37” bar type display panel.

SPINETIX DIGITAL SIGNAGE – Discover one of the worlds’ most flexible end-to-end digital signage solutions. The SpinetiX solution is designed to solve evolving business needs, with their Cloud based Arya solution, Elementi software with 250+ widgets, DSOS Operating System and award-winning media players.

AUDIOROPA ASSISTIVE LISTENING – The range of hearing augmentation solutions displayed by AUDIOropa includes Induction Loop Systems, Infrared Transmission Systems, RF Transmission Systems and the lastest product releases – new Induction Loop amplifier models (NX Range), and Cross:Talk Intercom Systems, which are specially designed for contactless dialogue in areas equipped with contact and aerosol barriers of glass.

ROADWORX SOUND MASKING – Learn how adding sound to an environment can reduce distractions and increase productivity and privacy by reducing ambient noise distractions. MadisonAV can also assist with Roadworx Sound Masking solution system design.

ICRON USB EXTENSION – Icron’s patented ExtremeUSB® technology extends the range of USB over multiple types of media such as CAT X, fiber, LAN, wireless, coax, and powerline. The range will be showcased, including the latest product release – the Starling 3-2-1 USB-C 10m Extender.

HUDDLECAM HD CONFERENCING CAMERAS – See a range of USB connected conference cameras with pan, tilt, and optical zoom capabilities, including the new SimplTrack Lite Autoframing Camera.

PTZOPTICS STREAMING CAMERAS – Web video conferencing, video recording & streaming solutions with connectivity options including NDI, HD-SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0 and IP.

INFRASTRUCTURE – MadisonAV has a long-established reputation as leading infrastructure suppliers in Australia. They’ll be showcasing their relationship with Cable brands such as Roadworx, Belden and R&M, as well as Connector brands such as Amphenol, Kings, and Whirlwind.

With dozens of MadisonAV sales, technical and support staff on the stand, Integrate is a great opportunity to connect, as well as to host discussions with the overseas and local supplier representatives that will be attending the show. Meetings can be pre-booked on stand here – https://qrd.by/g62tk1.

Senior international business leaders and technical leads from HARMAN Professional and Philips have already confirmed their attendance.