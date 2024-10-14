MadisonAV is taking JBL Audio Essentials training on the road

Whether you’re part of a sales team or looking to deepen your understanding of JBL audio technology, this essential training session is designed to provide you with the audio knowledge you need to quote and design top-tier JBL installed audio solutions. Led by our audio expert, Benjamin Page, this training is ideal for sales teams and AV professionals, helping you apply key JBL knowledge directly to your projects and enhance your technical expertise.

What You’ll Learn:

This 3-hour training will cover:

An overview of key audio principals

The latest technology available from JBL and where to use specific products for outstanding results

Considerations for selecting the ideal loudspeaker for your project

An interactive listening session

How to rapidly design a ceiling grid with DSD software

An overview of the DDA program, with the opportunity to express interest in a full audio designer course for your team.

Plus, you’ll receive a gift pack and JBL Audio training certificate.

Limited spots are available, so RSVP today – https://www.eventbrite.com/o/madisonav-61722573633

Adelaide:

Date: 16th October 2024

Location: Holiday Inn Express, Adelaide City Centre, 30 Blyth St, SA 5000

Sessions: Choose between a morning session (9am-12pm) or an afternoon session (1pm-4pm)

Refreshments: Morning or afternoon tea will be provided

Brisbane:

Date: 28th October 2024

Location: Madison Group Enterprises office, Level 2, Building 1, 61 Metroplex Ave, Murarrie QLD 4172

Sessions: Choose between a morning session (9am-12pm) or an afternoon session (1pm-4pm)

Refreshments: Morning or afternoon tea will be provided

Sydney:

Date: 12th or 13th November 2024

Location: Madison Group Technologies office, 149 Beaconsfield Street, Silverwater NSW 2128

Sessions: Choose between a morning session (9am-12pm) or an afternoon session (1pm-4pm)

Refreshments: Morning or afternoon tea will be provided

Melbourne:

26th or 27th November 2024

Location: Madison Group technologies office, 51 Barclay Road, Derrimut VIC 3026

Sessions: Choose between a morning session (9am-12pm) or an afternoon session (1pm-4pm)

Refreshments: Morning or afternoon tea will be provided

Perth and Canberra:

Coming in early 2025. Register your interest by emailing training@madisonav.com.au