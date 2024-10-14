News
14 Oct 2024
MadisonAV is taking JBL Audio Essentials training on the road
Whether you’re part of a sales team or looking to deepen your understanding of JBL audio technology, this essential training session is designed to provide you with the audio knowledge you need to quote and design top-tier JBL installed audio solutions. Led by our audio expert, Benjamin Page, this training is ideal for sales teams and AV professionals, helping you apply key JBL knowledge directly to your projects and enhance your technical expertise.
What You’ll Learn:
This 3-hour training will cover:
- An overview of key audio principals
- The latest technology available from JBL and where to use specific products for outstanding results
- Considerations for selecting the ideal loudspeaker for your project
- An interactive listening session
- How to rapidly design a ceiling grid with DSD software
- An overview of the DDA program, with the opportunity to express interest in a full audio designer course for your team.
Plus, you’ll receive a gift pack and JBL Audio training certificate.
Limited spots are available, so RSVP today – https://www.eventbrite.com/o/madisonav-61722573633
Adelaide:
Date: 16th October 2024
Location: Holiday Inn Express, Adelaide City Centre, 30 Blyth St, SA 5000
Sessions: Choose between a morning session (9am-12pm) or an afternoon session (1pm-4pm)
Refreshments: Morning or afternoon tea will be provided
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/madisonav-61722573633
Brisbane:
Date: 28th October 2024
Location: Madison Group Enterprises office, Level 2, Building 1, 61 Metroplex Ave, Murarrie QLD 4172
Sessions: Choose between a morning session (9am-12pm) or an afternoon session (1pm-4pm)
Refreshments: Morning or afternoon tea will be provided
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/madisonav-61722573633
Sydney:
Date: 12th or 13th November 2024
Location: Madison Group Technologies office, 149 Beaconsfield Street, Silverwater NSW 2128
Sessions: Choose between a morning session (9am-12pm) or an afternoon session (1pm-4pm)
Refreshments: Morning or afternoon tea will be provided
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/madisonav-61722573633
Melbourne:
26th or 27th November 2024
Location: Madison Group technologies office, 51 Barclay Road, Derrimut VIC 3026
Sessions: Choose between a morning session (9am-12pm) or an afternoon session (1pm-4pm)
Refreshments: Morning or afternoon tea will be provided
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/madisonav-61722573633
Perth and Canberra:
Coming in early 2025. Register your interest by emailing training@madisonav.com.au
