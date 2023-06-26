Megadeck Staging provides full weight bearing staging and risers for Extraction 2 Movie Promo

Megadeck provided and installed the Staging for a life-size, real, full-scale helicopter as part of the Kyle and Jackie O promo for the new Netflix movie Extraction 2 featuring Chris Hemsworth. The Megadeck Team jumped right to work preparing, installing, and testing all components on schedule, ready for filming at Disney Studios Sydney.

Our work and products demonstrate the versatility and weight-loading capability of the Megadeck stage.

The below image showcases Megadeck stages versatility by our stage being used not just as camera risers for filming but are integral to both behind-the-scenes production and main feature as the supporting structure for the props in the recorded piece.

Megadeck would like to give a huge shout out to David Marriott @DMOB Design for marketing and producing this event. https://dmob.net/

