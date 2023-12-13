Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC) Elevates Event Experience with HARMAN Solutions

Revolutionising Event Technology: MCEC Chooses AMX Varia Touch Panels for Improved Functionality and Modernised User Experience

HARMAN, a leading provider of audio, video, lighting, and control systems, reaffirms its ongoing collaboration with The Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC) following the upgrade of MCEC’s event technology infrastructure to provide an enhanced experience for both virtual and hybrid events.

MCEC, a renowned venue situated on the picturesque edge of the Yarra River in Melbourne’s CBD, has long been recognised as a premier destination for conferences, exhibitions, and conventions. To continue delivering cutting-edge facilities, MCEC embarked on a project to replace their existing fleet of MVP-9000i touch panels, which had been in service for over a decade.

Varia Touch Panel in Lectern_Front View

Scott Reid, Senior Systems Engineer at MCEC, highlighted the necessity for the upgrade: “The MVP panels have served us well, but they were well overdue for replacement. We reached a point where we needed to find a new solution due to issues with the ageing equipment, such as battery problems and the unavailability of replacement batteries. With HARMAN’s Varia solution, we were able to not only address these challenges but also future-proof our event technology capabilities.”

After exploring several options, MCEC identified AMX Varia Touch Panels as their ideal solution, leveraging its robust performance and wireless capabilities. MCEC chose the AMX VARIA-100 Touch Panel series, accompanied by the AMX VARIA-ACS-100F Tabletop Stands, as the core components of their upgraded system. These state-of-the-art touch panels provide an intuitive user interface and exceptional performance, according to MCEC’s requirements for seamless event control and management.

Varia Touch Panel with Table Top Mount

Graham Barrett from HARMAN also discussed the seamless transition from the previous touch panels to the Varia solution: “There is a strategic partnership between MCEC, AMX and HARMAN which we established some time ago. One of the benefits was to be able to get Varia panels in the client’s hands very early with the pre-release product models to prove out the functionality as well as the mechanics of how they can deliver that upgrade.”

“Customers like MCEC have had a significant input about the required functionality of many AMX products over the years and Varia is the result the feedback gathered on previous models. That’s all part of the partnership that we’ve had in place for many years,” he added.

The AMX Varia touch panels, with their enhanced screen real estate and advanced features, provide MCEC with improved functionality and a modernised user experience. Additionally, the panels’ light-sensing feature and ergonomic design contribute to their suitability for MCEC’s diverse event requirements.

Scott Reid from MCEC spearheaded the project, ensuring a smooth transition and integration of the new HARMAN solutions. The MCEC team were responsible for the installation and commissioning of the touch panels, leveraging their expertise to maximise the benefits of the cutting-edge technology.

Varia Touch Panel in Lectern Side View

He expressed his delight with the Varia panels, stating, “The reliability and performance of AMX products are well-known. Plus, to make changes down the track, our team will be able to deploy an update or modification to the panels very quickly and easily. It is one of the big additional value propositions for Varia over and above old MVPs.”

The upgraded system also seamlessly integrates with MCEC’s existing AV infrastructure, which includes AMX NetLinx Controllers, AMX DGX Digital Media Switcher, BSS Soundweb London Signal Processors, and JBL Speakers.

“This successful collaboration between HARMAN and MCEC underscores our commitment to delivering world-class event technology solutions,” said Vice President and General Manager at HARMAN Professional Solutions, Asia Pacific and India, G Amar Subash. “With the Varia Touch Panels now deployed, MCEC is well-equipped to elevate the event experience, ensuring seamless control and management for organisers while providing a visually stunning interface for presenters.”