Michael Hassett Honoured …

… with 2026 Australian Event Awards Lifetime Achievement Award

From backstage beginnings to the forefront of event technology, TDC founder Michael Hassett is recognised for 45 years of innovation, leadership and contribution to Australia’s events industry.

The Australian Event Awards has announced Michael Hassett, Founder and Managing Director of Technical Direction Company (TDC), as the recipient of the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his extraordinary contribution to Australia’s events industry and his enduring influence on the evolution of technical production.

The prestigious honour celebrates individuals whose dedication, leadership and achievements have left a lasting impact on the Australian events landscape. Michael joins an esteemed group of previous recipients, including David Atkins, Ignatius Jones, Peter Jones, Harvey Lister and Roslyn McLeod.

Michael’s journey into the industry was anything but conventional. From working as a roadie and managing bands to working in trades as an electrician and tiler, his early career was shaped by a hands-on approach, curiosity, and a determination to find his own path.

In 1981, he did just that, establishing Technical Direction Company (TDC), a business that would grow to become a recognised name in Australia’s technical production and event technology sector.

Over the following 45 years, Michael has been at the forefront of some of the industry’s most significant technological transformations. From the early days of video and large-scale projection to the emergence of LED, virtual production and immersive technologies, his ability to combine engineering expertise with creative problem-solving has helped push the boundaries of what is possible in live events.

Despite decades of success, Michael remains an engineer at heart, continuing to work directly on system design, complex technical challenges and the development of new production solutions.

His expertise has contributed to some of Australia’s most recognisable cultural experiences, including Vivid Sydney and the iconic Lighting of the Sails on the Sydney Opera House, where technical precision and creative ambition come together on an extraordinary scale.

Yet Michael’s legacy extends far beyond the technology itself.

Throughout his career, he has shared his knowledge with generations of industry professionals, mentoring emerging talent, lecturing for industry bodies and consulting on complex technical projects internationally. Many of those who have worked alongside him have gone on to hold influential positions across the events and production industries.

His commitment to innovation, education and technical excellence has helped shape not only the experiences audiences enjoy, but also the people and practices behind their delivery.

“Michael Hassett has helped shape the Australian events industry for more than four decades. His commitment to innovation and his ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible have played a significant role in bringing some of Australia’s most ambitious events to life.

“Beyond his technical achievements, Michael’s dedication to sharing his knowledge and mentoring the next generation has left a lasting legacy across the industry.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises those who have made an extraordinary contribution to our industry, and Michael is a truly deserving recipient,” says Ian Steigrad, Managing Director, Australian Event Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the Australian Event Awards’ most distinguished honours, recognising the individuals whose careers have helped build, advance and define the nation’s events industry.

Michael was formally recognised at the 2026 Australian Event Awards Ceremony on Wednesday 21 October 2026, where the industry came together to celebrate outstanding achievements in Australian events.