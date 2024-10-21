News
21 Oct 2024
Mobmusic T-shirt donations matched by Sennheiser
Subscribe to CX E-News
Sennheiser are matching all donations made via the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day website from now, 10am (AEDT) Friday 18 October up to a total of $13,000.
All donations received during this period will go towards Support Act’s First Nations crisis relief and mental health programs and services.
Triple j Blak Out presenter, deadly rapper, Mobmusic T-Shirt Day Ambassador and Yuin and Thunghutti man @nookymusic is leading the charge with a custom designed mobmusic t-shirt as part of this year’s premium t-shirt range, with thanks to @jeswri. All net proceeds from the sale of Nooky’s t-shirt will go directly to the continued delivery of Support Act’s culturally intelligent crisis relief and mental health programs and services.
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.