Mobmusic T-shirt donations matched by Sennheiser

Sennheiser are matching all donations made via the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day website from now, 10am (AEDT) Friday 18 October up to a total of $13,000.

All donations received during this period will go towards Support Act’s First Nations crisis relief and mental health programs and services.

Triple j Blak Out presenter, deadly rapper, Mobmusic T-Shirt Day Ambassador and Yuin and Thunghutti man @nookymusic is leading the charge with a custom designed mobmusic t-shirt as part of this year’s premium t-shirt range, with thanks to @jeswri. All net proceeds from the sale of Nooky’s t-shirt will go directly to the continued delivery of Support Act’s culturally intelligent crisis relief and mental health programs and services.