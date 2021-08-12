New JBL PRX ONE All-In-One Powered PA with Mixer and DSP

JPRO is excited to announce the release of the JBL PRX ONE All-In-One Portable Powered PA System and Pro Connect Control App.

JBL PRX ONE is an all-in-one powered PA that features an acoustically optimised column array with a 7-channel digital mixer, a full suite of professional DriveRack DSP, class-leading audio connectivity, Bluetooth functionality, optional mounting brackets for installed applications and the JBL ProConnect universal app control.

The PRX ONE delivers a stunning 130dB of wide, full-bandwidth coverage with consistent front-to-back throw, thanks to its custom-engineered 12-tweeter column array featuring JBL AIM acoustic technology, 12-inch bass-reflex woofer and built-in 2,000-watt (peak) amplifier.

This new portable PA by JBL is suited for DJs, musicians, entertainment venues, corporate presenters, rental companies and houses of worship. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who demands best-in-class power, acoustic performance, creative control and connectivity in a stylish, full-featured column PA that’s ideal for portable applications and now with the addition of optional mounting brackets, suited for installations.

JBL PRX ONE will be available in NZ from September 2021

More details: www.jpro.co.nz/new-product/jbl-prx-one/