Open Comment Period on the International Code of Practice for Entertainment Rigging

The International Code of Practice for Entertainment Rigging (ICOPER) was drafted by industry professionals from around the globe to promote awareness and safety worldwide by providing a model code of practice with a focus on arena rigging but applicable to all event production rigging disciplines.

The practices described in ICOPER are intended to provide a universal foundation for those engaged in planning, managing and executing entertainment rigging. ICOPER also provides guidelines for those who wish to develop policy, design training content or help establish certification criteria.

ICOPER was published in 2017 and has been downloaded by over 1100 people located in 59 different countries. It has been translated into Traditional Chinese and Polish, with additional translations underway in Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Romanian, and Russian.

The authors determined ICOPER should undergo a comment and review cycle every four years as a response to changing work practices, technology and terminology, and are now requesting detailed comments from the rigging industry.

Copies of the current version of ICOPER and the Excel form for submitting comments can be downloaded from www.esta.org/icoper. You can also email icoper@esta.org to request a form be emailed to you.

Completed comment forms should be emailed to icoper@esta.org and must be received by December 10, 2021.