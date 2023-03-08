Pacific Audio Visual Ltd welcomes Fohhn to its portfolio

(Lead Pic: L to R Fohhn’s Samuel Hartmann and Uli Haug, Pacific AV’s Marcel Reinen, and Fohhn’s Christian Bollinger at ISE 2023)

Pacific Audio Visual is proud to announce exclusive New Zealand distributorship for German loudspeaker manufacturer Fohhn Audio.

Founded in 1993, Fohhn is highly regarded for its revolutionary beam steering technology. They offer a wide range of loudspeaker products, suitable for diverse applications, ranging from churches and theatres to concert sound. Their “Made in Germany” portfolio also includes a catalogue of passive loudspeakers, including line-source columns and audio technology, specifically designed for video conferencing and meeting rooms. Fohhn’s manufacturing expertise incorporates both visual integration and customisation, including RAL painting, photo-realistic texture design coatings and made-to-measure columns to exact lengths to match screen sizes or architectural features.

Pacific Audio Visual Ltd is a professional audio distributor, focused on installation and production markets. Founded in 2014 by director Marcel Reinen, Pacific AV distributes a range of world leading Commercial AV brands including, Bosch Commercial Audio and Conferencing Systems, Earthworks, FBT, Frontrow IP paging systems and AV controllers, Linea Research, Mipro, Rane, RTS, Univox induction loop and infra-red systems, Netgear Pro AV and Lightware AV switching and extender products. Pacific AV’s office, training facility, showroom and warehouse are located in Albany, Auckland.

