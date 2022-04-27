Paul Goldsmith joins Jands

Jands are proud to announce that experienced retail professional Paul Goldsmith will be joining the business as National Sales Manager for Retail, starting on 12th May 2022.

Growing up in the musical instrument retail industry in Perth, Paul brings to Jands more than 20 years of retail, brand, and territory management experience, along with knowledge obtained during his time as the Managing Director of a successful M.I. distribution company. Paul’s understanding of key Musical Instrument, Music Technology and Consumer Electronics retail products within the Jands portfolio, along with how to partner with dealers on sales and education initiatives, will serve Jands well as they continue to support and develop the retail channel.

When asked why the opportunity to join Jands was so attractive, Paul remarked that “The opportunity to head up the retail vertical for Jands and influence the company’s future in retail is incredibly exciting for me. I have a deep understanding of the current reseller needs and look forward to further evolving the Jands team and systems to deliver greater service to meet them. Given my background, the company’s current brands and roadmap are greatly appealing and I’m looking forward to the journey.”

Phil Muffet, CEO and Managing Director of Jands, added “Paul joins Jands to continue our focus of supporting the retail channel across Australia and New Zealand off the back of several years of rapid growth for this market. Paul’s experience and expertise will ensure that we continue to develop strong programs to support partners as they navigate the new challenges in retail, while supporting a growing portfolio of premium brands.”

Paul’s first point of call will be to spend time engaging with Jands’ key retail partners building an understanding of how Jands can continue to support their business growth.

If you have questions or want to learn more about the Products and Services offered by Jands, then please visit www.jands.com.au/contact-us