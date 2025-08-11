PAVT partners with Integrate Unlimited for Residential, Cinema sectors

Powersoft (Florence, Italy) with Production Audio Video Technology (PAVT Australia/New Zealand) as the exclusive Rack Amplifier Distributor for Australia and New Zealand are excited to announce a local partnership with Integrate Unlimited in Australia to cater for growing demand in Professional DSP and Audio-Over-IP Amplifiers as well as MOVER tactile solutions for the Residential and Cinema sector.

“We (PAVT) are excited to partner with such a dedicated distribution company who not only have a synergetic brand portfolio, but share our passion for customer service and technical support for Consultants and System Integrators. There is no better suited technology platform on the market today for integration into Professional or Domestic Cinema and Mixed Media Rooms than Powersoft and we look forward to supporting Integrate Unlimited installation partners together – either for their own system design recommendations with MAG Theatron or for opportunities to provide best in class amplification and DSP for any loudspeaker solution an installation may require,” says Ben Clark, PAVT Technical Support Manager & Rational Acoustics SMAART Instructor AUS/NZ.

“Powersoft was a natural partner for us at Integrate Unlimited, considering all the leading manufacturers in the world rely on Powersoft for their state-of-the-art amplifier design and technological prowess, including MAG Theatron. In order to support our existing dealer base within the residential market and potential new custom integrators, PAVT provide the perfect synergy to impart the necessary training and product support to elevate our dealer base to the next level,” says Nitin Heryani, Director – Integrate Unlimited)

Powersoft have technical partnerships with many modern global cinema powerhouses including MAG, Christie, Sphere Entertainment and of course, Dolby, where recently they have announced a collaboration for implementation of Dolby Atmos Connect AES67 – the quicker, easier and more reliable way to integrate and commission a Dolby Atmos System of any size.

End users, Consultants or System Integrators can see and hear the latest in Powersoft Technology with Integrate Unlimited at the Melbourne HiFi Show ( https://stereonet.com/news/au-show-integrate-unlimiteds-atmos-cinema-set-to-shake-the-pullman ), or with PAVT at Integrate EXPO (https://www.integrate-expo.com )