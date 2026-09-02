PlexusAV Appoints PAVT as Australian and New Zealand Distribution Partner

(Pic: PAVT Team (left to right): David Bunn, Joe Barder, Graeme Stevenson (Managing Director), David Di Muzio, John Turner, Richard Bakunowicz and Ben Gibbs.)

PlexusAV, the professional AV division of Sencore and provider of a suite of human-focused AV-over-IP solutions, today announced the appointment of PAVT as its authorised distribution partner for Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership marks another important step in PlexusAV’s growth across the Asia-Pacific region, giving system integrators and AV professionals in Australia and New Zealand local access to its high-performance, open-architecture AV-over-IP solutions built on the IPMX standard, alongside dedicated sales and technical support.

Steven Cogels, Global Director of Business Development at PlexusAV, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome PAVT as our distribution partner for Australia and New Zealand,” said Steven Cogels, Global Director of Business Development at PlexusAV. “Their long-standing reputation in the professional AV market, deep technical expertise and strong relationships with integrators make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow our presence across the region. Together, we’ll help customers embrace the benefits of open-standard AV-over-IP technology.”

“PlexusAV is an outstanding addition to the PAVT portfolio,” said Graeme Stevenson, PAVT Managing Director. “We’re excited to represent PlexusAV across Australia and New Zealand and bring its innovative IPMX-based solutions to our customers. We firmly believe open standards represent the future of professional AV, and this partnership enables us to deliver a flexible, future-ready platform that meets the evolving needs of system integrators and production professionals throughout the region.”

Through the partnership, PAVT will provide sales, technical support and product expertise across Australia and New Zealand, helping customers deploy scalable AV-over-IP solutions that deliver the interoperability, flexibility and performance enabled by the IPMX standard.