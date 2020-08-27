Point Source Audio Partners With Studio Connections Australia

Studio Connections will be the new home for Point Source Audio’s unique range of award-winning microphones and headsets in Australia. The move is a result of Point Source Audio looking to build on its already strong reputation in the country with the appointment of a new distributor dedicated to the market.

Point Source Audio microphones and headsets have been available in Australia for a number of years. Various products have featured on a number of international touring productions over the years, creating an ever-increasing demand and the need for a new partner that was dedicated to this territory. Following an extensive search, Point Source Audio has decided that Studio Connections Australia is the perfect partner to meet this brief.

“Studio Connections Australia is proud to have been appointed as the Australian distributor for Point Source Audio,” says Deborah Sloss, Managing Director at Studio Connections Australia. “Point Source Audio is the perfect addition to our stable, providing us with exciting new opportunities. We look forward to working with the Point Source Audio team in growing this unique, innovative and performance-based brand here in Australia.”

“We have been making good progress in the Australian market and we can see the potential for growth we have here,” adds James Lamb, President of Point Source Audio. “Appointing Studio Connections is a big step for us along this path. They are a well-known and respected player in Australia and will provide us with a trusted presence in the local market. We know that Deb and her team will play a powerful role in expanding our market share in the country and deliver the levels of service our customers around the world expect. We couldn’t be happier with our choice of distributor and we feel this will be the start of a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

The distribution agreement is effective immediately, and Studio Connections Australia will now represent Point Source Audio across the country.

