Powersoft Extends Duecanali And Quattrocanali Ranges

Italian innovator Powersoft has extended two of its most popular fixed install ranges with the introduction of the two-channel Duecanali 6404 DSP+D and the four-channel Quattrocanali 8804 DSP+D.

Both products feature Dante digital audio networking architecture and on-board, high-end signal processing, as well as being able to deliver 175 Vpeak, making them ideal for applications where high SPL is required, such as clubs, performance venues and stadiums.

As with the other models in their respective ranges, the new Duecanali 6404 DSP+D and Quattrocanali 8804 DSP+D amplifier platforms are able to deliver this high level of performance at a competitive price point and with the same low operational cost and carbon footprint as any other Powersoft product.

Advertisement

With this new extension, the new Duecanali 6404 DSP+D and Quattrocanali 8804 DSP+D series now sits coherently alongside Powersoft’s install dedicated amplifier platforms, addressing the requirement for small and large size applications where the channel count is limited and the need for a flexible product to work with Hi-Z and Lo-Z systems is a must.

The new Duecanali and Quattrocanali models all feature Powersoft’s trademarked switch-mode power supply with Power Factor Correction (PFC), Smart Rail Management (SRM) and bridgeable switch mode fixed frequency Class D output circuit topology.

Duecanali 6404 DSP+D

The excellent sound quality and ample output power available from the latest member of the Duecanali range is thanks to Powersoft’s unique approach to Class D amplification, making it well-suited to serving as the main system in any venue where performance is priority.

A fully integrated, state-of-the- art DSP yields extensive system management functionality. In addition to sound shaping and limiter functions, the DSP hardware and ArmoníaPlus software enable compliance with the crucial requirements of sound systems for emergency purposes.

The Duecanali range is able to drive low impedance loads (2/4/8 Ohm) and 70V/100V distributed lines selectable per channel delivering a maximum output power per channel of: 1800 W at 8 Ω; 3200 W at 4 Ω; 4600 W at 2 Ω; 9200 W at 4 Ω bridged; 6400 W at 8 Ω bridged; 4000 W at 100 Volt and 3200 W 70 Volt.

The series is also versatile, providing status feedback via its front panel LED display or a connected PC running ArmoníaPlus software.

Quattrocanali 8804 DSP+D

In just 1 RU, the Quattrocanali series offers smaller dimensions, lighter weight and the traditionally amazing sound quality and reliability of all Powersoft products.

Quattrocanali Series amplifiers implement a high-efficiency, microprocessor-controlled power supply with built in PFC (Power Factor Correction) that allows flawless worldwide operation with any AC mains voltage in the range 85-275 VAC tolerant to peak up to 400 V. The patented SRM (Smart Rails Management) technology allows to maximise the efficiency of the system and drastically reduce power consumption at any load and usage condition.

With this latest extension, the Duecanali, Quattrocanali, and Ottocanali Series of fixed installation solutions can address a full spectrum of applications, particularly where the channel count is limited and the need for a flexible product to work with Hi-Z and Lo-Z systems is a must.

Both of the products can seamlessly integrate within a networking environment through standard Cat5-cabled and Wi-Fi networks. Remote access via the Armonía Plus allows for full operability, including monitoring and diagnostics, from a decentralised location — via laptop, PC, tablet or smartphone. The fully-customisable interface seamlessly integrates all devices in one easy-to-manage screen, so that everything displayed can be monitored at a glance.

The range extension will be shipping in July. It was unveiled June 15 during a webinar, which is available to watch on demand here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7m3f_ImbQYGK7IOzf0lrVw